Is the East the new NFL seat of power? The two strongest divisions of this 2022 NFL season are the AFC East and NFC East, with seven of the eight teams sporting winning records entering Week 10, and all eight harboring realistic playoff hopes in the 14-team postseason field. How many of the East's teams will end up in the playoffs? And if the two divisions beat each other up over the final nine weeks, as expected, will anyone be in an advantageous position to reach Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12?

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO