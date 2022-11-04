Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of seeking “unprecedented oversight of President Trump’s business and financial affairs.” The 41-page complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, comes just weeks after James herself sued Trump and his three adult children, alleging the family was using its real estate company to deceive banks by falsely inflating the value of their real estate company’s assets. In the document, Trump claims that James’ “cartoonishly, thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to obtain control of a global private enterprise ultimately owned by a Florida revocable trust,” the body that owns the Trump Organization. His suit seeks an injunction to block James’ office from obtaining records on the trust, which it states she is pursuing in an effort to “steal, destroy or control all things Trump.” In a statement to CNN, a James spokesperson said, “Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO