Dalvin Tomlinson out for Vikings, Chase Young for Washington

By Jonathan Harrison
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

Vikings and Commanders will each be missing defensive line help Sunday

For the first time in his career, Dalvin Tomlinson is set to miss a game due to injury.

Tomlinson is listed as out while cornerback Cam Dantzler and wide receiver Jalen Nailor are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Washington.

Tomlinson suffered a calf injury late in the Vikings win over the Cardinals last Sunday and now is out for Sunday's game in Washington. Tomlinson has only missed one other game in his career but that was due to COVID.

Tomlinson has been one of the bright spots on the Vikings defense this year. According to PFF, Tomlinson is having his best pass rush season with a career high 80.7 pass rush grade.

Tomlinson has 1.5 sacks this season and has been credited with 13 QB Hurries, tied for third highest on the team behind Za'Darius Smith (24) and Danielle Hunter (20).

There's at least some good news for the Vikings this weekend as the Washington Commanders will be without star defensive end Chase Young for at least one more game.

The star defensive lineman has missed the start of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season. The 2nd overall pick in the 2020 Draft had racked up nine sacks in his first season and a half before the injury last November.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told Washington media the Young had "a very good week," but won't be activated in time for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

That's especially good news for a Vikings offensive line that's allowed six sacks over the last two weeks.

Washington's leaders in sacks defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne should be available for Sunday's game.

The Vikings and Commanders are set for a noon kickoff this Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

