First Out: New Music From Brockhampton, Pabllo Vittar, Cavetown & More

By Stephen Daw
 4 days ago

As we head towards the end of the year, take some time to listen to some new tunes from your favorite LGBTQ artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out , our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Brockhampton’s lead single of their final album, to Pabllo Vittar’s victory song, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Brockhampton, “Big P—y”

With the looming release of Brockhampton’s final album The Family later this month, the group is prepping their fans for what’s to come. “Big P—y,” the first taste of the project, sees Kevin Abstract taking center stage, rapping openly about the fact that, no, this is not a joke — after The Family , Brockhampton is done. With a bombastic beat and some of Abstract’s best flow to date, “Big P—y” promises an explosive finish to a dynamic career from this fan-beloved hip-hop boy band.

Pabllo Vittar feat. Gloria Groove, “AMEIANOITE”

After a contentious election in Brazil over the last few weeks that say right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro get unseated by leftist trade unionist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, drag superstar Pabllo Vittar is ready to celebrate. She’s doing so on “AMEIANOITE” (translated to “ATMIDNIGHT” in English) with fellow Brazilian drag queen Gloria Groove. Taking on the persona of a witch being burned at the stake, Vittar brings a hard-hitting club vibe to the new track, basking in revolutionary ideals and nonconformist messages. It’s a fitting theme song for an important moment in her country’s history.

Cavetown, Worm Food

The cosmic insignificance of the human condition has long been a running theme of art — so it’s fascinating to watch as indie-pop star Cavetown takes the concept and carefully examines it on Worm Food. On what could have been a deeply nihilistic album, Robin Skinner instead looks at life through a semi-hopeful lens, comforted by the understanding that we’re all headed for the same destination (as he spells out on the title track, serving as the album’s thesis). Skinners takes listeners on a journey through love (“Frog”), heartbreak (“Wasabi”), anxiety (“Heart Attack”) and so much more, on an album as sonically diverse as the subject matter being tackled.

Fletcher, “Suckerpunch”

Fletcher may have just gifted her fans with an entire album of heartbreak-to-healing anthems with Girl of My Dreams , but that doesn’t mean that she’s done. “Suckerpunch,” the first song off the upcoming deluxe version of the album, builds on the project’s narrative, this time taking listeners back to the origins of the relationship that inspired the entire album. Walking fans through the emotional euphoria of first love, Fletcher delivers a dance-pop anthem for anyone feeling themselves falling in real time.

Billy Porter, “Stranger Things”

Singer/actor Billy Porter doesn’t hold back, ever — so it’s fitting that his latest single, “Stranger Things,” takes a maximalist approach to its call-to-action. The soulful new anthem sees Porter flexing every inch of his impressive vocal range, while commenting on the state of affairs around the world (in summary: things are looking bad). But in the brassy, exhilarating chorus, Porter makes clear that to despair in the face of hard times is to relinquish control; and he’s not willing to do that. “I’mma make the world see/ And be more than a memory/ ‘Cause stranger things have happened to me,” he wails.

Carlie Hanson, “Illusion”

“We plan, God laughs” may as well be the tagline of Carlie Hanson’s new single “Illusion.” On the revelatory new pop anthem, the singer-songwriter contends with feeling stuck in a life that she didn’t anticipate, despite her best efforts. Putting her pen to good use, and her voice to an even better one, Hanson speaks for anyone who has ever felt lost when she belts on the infectious chorus, “This isn’t what I thought it’d be like/ Just an illusion, doesn’t sit right.”

Bob the Drag Queen feat. Ocean Kelly & Basit, “Black”

On “Black,” Bob the Drag Queens’s pounding anthem to Black pride featuring fellow stars Ocean Kelly and Basit, the Drag Race winner and TikTok phenom laces her stellar bars with gas for her people and venom for anyone who would try and shame her. Not only does Bob flex her lyrical acuity with lines that land (“Cause this Mary is a Mac, and I’m sick of wearing black/ Keep dodging silver bullets, cause they coming for my back” stands out immediately), but her production (courtesy of Kelly and longtime collaborator Mitch Ferrino) is on a whole new level. Bow down, because the queen has arrived yet again.

