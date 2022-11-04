No. 5 Virginia field hockey traveled to Durham, N.C. for the ACC Tournament this week, competing against No. 12 Louisville, No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 1 North Carolina. The third-seeded Cavaliers (13-6, 3-3 ACC) edged the Cardinals (12-7, 1-5 ACC) 1-0 in the quarterfinals and came back against the Demon Deacons (15-5, 6-2 ACC) in the semifinals to win 3-2. This earned Virginia a 2021 ACC Championship rematch against the Tar Heels (17-0, 6-0 ACC). The contest ended similarly to last year’s, with North Carolina winning by a slim 3-2 margin.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO