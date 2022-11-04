Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Locally owned cheese, wine and gift store opens on the Corner
A new small business was welcomed to the Corner last month with the arrival of The Gray, a specialty wine, cheese and gift shop. Owner and operator Noelle Gray, a Charlottesville native, is excited to bring more locally-owned businesses to the Corner. Gray’s family formerly owned a printing shop at...
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia falls to No. 17 North Carolina 31-28 in latest edition of South’s Oldest Rivalry
Virginia hosted No. 17 North Carolina at Scott Stadium Saturday afternoon for the 127th edition of The South’s Oldest Rivalry. Despite playing one of their most complete games so far under first-year Coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC) couldn’t quite manage to topple the surging Tar Heels (8-1, 6-0 ACC), falling 31-28.
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s soccer weathers Pittsburgh attack, holds on to advance to ACC Tournament Semifinals
No. 14 Virginia and No. 24 Pittsburgh squared off in the ACC quarterfinal on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium, battling for a spot in the ACC semifinals later this week with a first-half Cavalier (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) goal proving to be the difference in a narrow Virginia victory.
UV Cavalier Daily
Composting efforts advance sustainability initiatives at U.Va.
U.Va. Sustainability’s zero waste program has increased its commitment to composting and continues to ramp up efforts to raise awareness on what waste can be composted and provide more composting bins on grounds. Composting is one method of reducing waste by breaking down organic matter into a fertilizer that...
NBC 29 News
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. “Wobbly” Indie may have cerebellar hypoplasia, a development defect that occurs when a pregnant cat is infected with a virus. It attacks the kitten’s brain cells and leaves them damaged.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 5 Virginia field hockey’s ACC Tournament run falls just short of a conference championship
No. 5 Virginia field hockey traveled to Durham, N.C. for the ACC Tournament this week, competing against No. 12 Louisville, No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 1 North Carolina. The third-seeded Cavaliers (13-6, 3-3 ACC) edged the Cardinals (12-7, 1-5 ACC) 1-0 in the quarterfinals and came back against the Demon Deacons (15-5, 6-2 ACC) in the semifinals to win 3-2. This earned Virginia a 2021 ACC Championship rematch against the Tar Heels (17-0, 6-0 ACC). The contest ended similarly to last year’s, with North Carolina winning by a slim 3-2 margin.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
wsvaonline.com
Edinburg man sought for break-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tinkling Spring Rd. about a quarter-mile north of Route 649. According to police, a 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
