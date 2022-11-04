Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted of threatening gang revenge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury has convicted a Grand Island man for threatening a Hall County jail employee with gang revenge. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of threatening a Hall County jail employee in March. Court records indicate that he threatened to have members of the Latin Kings kill the officer and his family.
foxnebraska.com
Man convicted in 2018 New Year's Eve shootout found guilty in another county
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man spending decades in prison for a 2018 shoot-out in Howard County has been found guilty on charges in another county. According to our news partners at KRVN, Luke Lefever, 32, was found guilty in Dawson County District Court of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony theft, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
KSNB Local4
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
foxnebraska.com
Roger Steele re-elected as Grand Island's mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — According to the unofficial results, Mayor Roger Steele was re-elected by Grand Island voters to be the mayor for four more years. Steele was going against Doug Brown, former operation security manager at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Brown also has a military background. In...
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Next weekend, the Central Nebraska LOSS team is holding a special event recognizing Survivors of Suicide loss. To discuss the event, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, board member of for the LOSS Team and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined us live to talk about the event.
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Addie Osteosarcoma Update
KEARNEY, Neb. — Addie was diagnosed with a pretty debilitating disease, osteosarcoma, which is a tumor of the bone. “We went forward, did an amputation to get rid of that cancer,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. "90% of the time, there is what is called micro metastasis, which means that the cancer has more than likely spread."
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
News Channel Nebraska
Bruce Furniture gives away $27,000 in room makeovers, celebrates 45 years in business
KEARNEY, NE — A Nebraska business is celebrating nearly a half-century in business by giving away room makeovers. Bruce Furniture started in Alliance in 1977 and has since opened additional locations in Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney and North Platte. The family-owned store celebrated 45 years in business with a month-long event in October. It gave away five $4,500 room makeovers to customers who registered in each store and one makeover for an active service member or veteran who was nominated online.
foxnebraska.com
University of Nebraska campuses already working on 2023 Fall Recruitment Cycle
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system is working on strategies they say help the university campuses but also the state’s workforce. University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK) Vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling said the university is challenged by the demographics of Nebraska as the population isn’t growing as much as they would like, so the university is looking for out-of-state students to increase their enrollment.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
foxnebraska.com
Voter complaints: If you see something, say something
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you cast your vote on Tuesday, the Secretary of State wants to hear from you if you see something amiss. This year, like year’s prior, voters are able to submit complaints or suggestions about their voting experience. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said at...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: November 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - USDA designates Washington, Burt, Dodge, Douglas counties as primary natural disaster areas in Nebraska. - High Plains Ag Lab Presented Award for 150 Years of Observation. - Love’s, Cargill break ground on new Hastings...
KSNB Local4
Election Day could bring change could be on the way for GIPS
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public School’s Ward B voters will have to decide between two bankers for their next member. Tim Mayfield - Assistant Vice President Customer Service and Deposit Operations at Five Points Bank:. He says he is no stranger to Grand Island Public Schools,...
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: KPS Bright Futures Program
KEARNEY, Neb. — Any expectant mother will tell you, she will take all the advice she can get when it comes to giving birth, caring for an infant, and even setting your baby on the right path for a bright future. NTV's Carol Staab tells us how new moms...
