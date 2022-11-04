Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days.

The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of the Mapleton Municipal Authority will be affected including those living in Union Township.

A backup well will be used over the next seven days, according to the water authority.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Anyone with questions about voluntary water conservation is asked to contact the water authority by calling (814) 542-3293 or by sending an email to water@mapleton-pa.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.