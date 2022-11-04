Read full article on original website
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222
Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
WOOD
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
WOOD
Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’
According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s economy has entered a “shallow recession” amidst inflation. (Nov. 10, 2022) Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’. According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s...
WOOD
Michigan Democrats celebrate ‘seismic shift’ in power
Democrats in West Michigan and across the state on Wednesday were celebrating a shift in power they haven’t seen in a generation. (Nov. 9, 2022) Michigan Democrats celebrate ‘seismic shift’ in power. Democrats in West Michigan and across the state on Wednesday were celebrating a shift in...
WOOD
8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight people being arrested. (Nov. 10, 2022) 8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes …. Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to...
WOOD
Announcement: NHBP Tribal Chairman Jamie Stuck named President of the United Tribes of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck began his two-year term of office at the adjournment of the October 2022 meeting which took place at the Bay Mills Indian Community. Stuck, of...
WOOD
Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional District
Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports. (Nov. 9, 2022) Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional …. Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to...
