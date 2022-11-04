Read full article on original website
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in AdelantoThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogsThe HD Post
Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now openThe HD PostOak Hills, CA
Veterans Day celebrations around the High DesertThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty
A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage
More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges
On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
California Democrats poised to keep lock on statewide offices including attorney general
California Democrats appear poised to maintain their nearly two-decade lock on statewide offices, leading in races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, controller and other posts in early results. Here is the situation with more than a third of votes counted:. Lieutenant Governor. As the official needed to step in as...
California sports betting measures fail despite record campaign spending
California voters resolutely rejected dueling ballot measures that would have legalized sports betting on Tuesday, delivering a blow to both online gambling companies and fractured Native American tribes despite record spending on the initiatives. Campaigns for and against the measures raised more than $570 million, the most spent on any...
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars
FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
#TrueCrimeTuesday - 3 Teens Vanish From Controversial Treatment Facility
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages
Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing packages after a hole was cut in a fence near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, authorities said.
Former DMV worker gets prison for fixing commercial license applicant test scores
SACRAMENTO -- A former California Deparment of Moter Vehicles employee was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved changing test scores of commercial license applicants.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a press statement that Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of San Bernardino County, participated in a conspiracy to commit bribery, to commit unauthorized access of a computer, and to commit identity fraud.Court documents indicated Harris was a long-time DMV employee who was able to change test scores for commercial driver's license applicants in California in exchange for cash, typically $1,500 per applicant.Harris used her access to DMV computers to enter fraudulent test scores for 185 applicants, which indicated the applicants had passed written and/or behind the wheel commercial drive tests, even though they had not passed the tests. Harris and a co-conspirator received approximately $277,500 worth of corrupt bribes.The case was jointly investigated by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Office of Internal Affairs; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General.
Alex Padilla is first Latino elected to U.S. Senate from California
California voters elected Sen. Alex Padilla twice on Tuesday, sending the Democrat back to Washington for the rest of the current congressional session and a full six-year term beginning in January. Associated Press declared Padilla, 49, the winner almost immediately after the polls closed Tuesday in both races. He defeated...
Here’s where to find latest results on key California races
Polls close in California at 8 p.m. and votes for the 2022 general election will be counted across the state. Join The Bee for live updates throughout election night, including early returns. • • •. Latest results on key California races. UPDATE: 10:17 p.m. Tuesday - final update. Unlike...
Report rips EMTs in $100 million lawsuit who misstated law to avoid entering COVID facility to help cardiac arrest victim
Firefighters who refused to enter a nursing home over COVID-19 concerns while a cardiac arrest victim was stricken inside drew fierce criticism from a city-commissioned report. The patient died soon after. His family has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city. Nursing home staff called 911 when Joseph Angulo...
California ballot propositions: Abortion amendment passes. See how other measures fared.
Here are the latest results for ballot propositions in California’s midterm election. The numbers are preliminary and subject to change, with mail-in ballots coming in until Nov. 15. Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to contraception and abortion in the California Constitution. Yes: 68.1%. No: 31.9%. California lawmakers placed...
