Phelan, CA

proclaimerscv.com

California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty

A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage

More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
etxview.com

Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges

On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California sports betting measures fail despite record campaign spending

California voters resolutely rejected dueling ballot measures that would have legalized sports betting on Tuesday, delivering a blow to both online gambling companies and fractured Native American tribes despite record spending on the initiatives. Campaigns for and against the measures raised more than $570 million, the most spent on any...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars

FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former DMV worker gets prison for fixing commercial license applicant test scores

SACRAMENTO -- A former California Deparment of Moter Vehicles employee was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved changing test scores of commercial license applicants.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a press statement that Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of San Bernardino County, participated in a conspiracy to commit bribery, to commit unauthorized access of a computer, and to commit identity fraud.Court documents indicated Harris was a long-time DMV employee who was able to change test scores for commercial driver's license applicants in California in exchange for cash, typically $1,500 per applicant.Harris used her access to DMV computers to enter fraudulent test scores for 185 applicants, which indicated the applicants had passed written and/or behind the wheel commercial drive tests, even though they had not passed the tests. Harris and a co-conspirator received approximately $277,500 worth of corrupt bribes.The case was jointly investigated by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Office of Internal Affairs; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alex Padilla is first Latino elected to U.S. Senate from California

California voters elected Sen. Alex Padilla twice on Tuesday, sending the Democrat back to Washington for the rest of the current congressional session and a full six-year term beginning in January. Associated Press declared Padilla, 49, the winner almost immediately after the polls closed Tuesday in both races. He defeated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s where to find latest results on key California races

Polls close in California at 8 p.m. and votes for the 2022 general election will be counted across the state. Join The Bee for live updates throughout election night, including early returns. • • •. Latest results on key California races. UPDATE: 10:17 p.m. Tuesday - final update. Unlike...
CALIFORNIA STATE

