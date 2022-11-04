Beginning this week, the Carroll County Courthouse will be lit with green lights as part of a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their Oct. 31 meeting to participate in Operation Green Light from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The program invites residents, businesses, and county offices to show veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported by lighting their homes and buildings with green lights. An estimated 200,000 men and women transition out of service each year, and studies show nearly three-quarters of these individuals face high levels of stress when returning to civilian life. This week was chosen because it includes Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO