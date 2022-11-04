ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IA

KIMT

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash

Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
timesdelphic.com

Dogtown business sustains minor damage from projectile

A Bulldog Alert was sent out to students at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 28 stating that “DPS is aware there was a report of shots fired at 2420 University Ave.”. The incident took place off-campus, with one small hole discovered in the glass window of the business Ancient Ways. No injuries were sustained.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit

(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

School threat investigation underway in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — A juvenile is in custody after threatening another student outside of Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive on Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect pointed a toy gun at another juvenile. When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a toy gun. KCCI contacted the West...
CLIVE, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Courthouse To Be Lit In Green This Week To Recognize And Honor Nation’s Veterans

Beginning this week, the Carroll County Courthouse will be lit with green lights as part of a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their Oct. 31 meeting to participate in Operation Green Light from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The program invites residents, businesses, and county offices to show veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported by lighting their homes and buildings with green lights. An estimated 200,000 men and women transition out of service each year, and studies show nearly three-quarters of these individuals face high levels of stress when returning to civilian life. This week was chosen because it includes Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
ANKENY, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 4

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Phillip Dolezal, age 21, 605 State St, Dexter, was arrested for Theft 3rd Degree and 6 counts of Lottery – Forgery Or Theft Of Ticket. Nov. 3, 2022. Lance Eldridge, 42, of 20 River Vista Drive, Adel, was...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Teen dies after being struck on Interstate 80

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead after being struck on Interstate 80, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when 18-year-old Davis O. Cooper entered the roadway. He was struck and killed.
POLK COUNTY, IA

