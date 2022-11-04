Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
KCCI.com
Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
Marshalltown community mourns 4 teens killed in Friday night crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Para una versión en español, haga clic aquí. Four Marshalltown teenagers are dead following a vehicle crash late Friday night. The police department said just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park.
timesdelphic.com
Dogtown business sustains minor damage from projectile
A Bulldog Alert was sent out to students at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 28 stating that “DPS is aware there was a report of shots fired at 2420 University Ave.”. The incident took place off-campus, with one small hole discovered in the glass window of the business Ancient Ways. No injuries were sustained.
kjan.com
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
KCRG.com
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist has escaped an Iowa Department of Corrections facility, according to officials. Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC, which was confirmed...
Des Moines woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
DES MOINES, Iowa — A passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash in Des Moines over the weekend has died from her injuries. Lynz Ross, 35 of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with […]
KCCI.com
School threat investigation underway in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — A juvenile is in custody after threatening another student outside of Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive on Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect pointed a toy gun at another juvenile. When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a toy gun. KCCI contacted the West...
KCCI.com
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Courthouse To Be Lit In Green This Week To Recognize And Honor Nation’s Veterans
Beginning this week, the Carroll County Courthouse will be lit with green lights as part of a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their Oct. 31 meeting to participate in Operation Green Light from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The program invites residents, businesses, and county offices to show veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported by lighting their homes and buildings with green lights. An estimated 200,000 men and women transition out of service each year, and studies show nearly three-quarters of these individuals face high levels of stress when returning to civilian life. This week was chosen because it includes Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
iheart.com
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Metro hospitals concerned about winter 'triple threat' of pediatric illnesses
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health experts are worried about three sicknesses slamming them all at once, fearing it's shaping up to be a rough winter. Dr. Akinbode Egbelakin with MercyOne in Des Moines said with kids getting sicker early with Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, flu cases rising and new COVID-19 variants, "It is a little bit of concern and fear."
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Phillip Dolezal, age 21, 605 State St, Dexter, was arrested for Theft 3rd Degree and 6 counts of Lottery – Forgery Or Theft Of Ticket. Nov. 3, 2022. Lance Eldridge, 42, of 20 River Vista Drive, Adel, was...
KCCI.com
Teen dies after being struck on Interstate 80
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead after being struck on Interstate 80, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when 18-year-old Davis O. Cooper entered the roadway. He was struck and killed.
