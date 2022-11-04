ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YMCA hosting annual Senior Health & Wellness Fair

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8Zxc_0iywD6u100

The YMCA at Glenwood is hosting its annual free Senior Health & Wellness Fair for surrounding communities.

The fair is usually held at the eastside YMCA but with the gymnasium being redone it was moved to the Glenwood YMCA.

Local center hosts Cocoa with a Cop event

Vendors at the fair included health insurance agencies, Meals on Wheels programs and home care providers.

With so many vendors, it gives seniors the opportunity to learn about the various services throughout the county.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“It’s so important for them to have these options and be able to see all these different things. At the Y, we have such a big senior program, and it’s social, it’s active, and this is just another component of that,” said Karen McClellan, volunteer/community coordinator, eastside YMCA.

McClellan said a bus from the eastside YMCA dropped off more than a dozen seniors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

ECGRA awards Glenwood community $50K for improvement projects

There’s an ongoing effort to clean up neighborhoods near the Glenwood YMCA on West 38th Street. One city neighborhood was awarded $50,000 to complete improvement projects on Shunpike Road. The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the Glenwood region with the grant. Earlier this year, homeowners completed facade projects that included $60,000 of […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Benefit Dinner Held for Paralyzed Teenager

After an ATV accident in late July, Grady Bonnett lost the use of his legs, but his family and community are hoping a fundraiser will help him heal. The Bonnett family is looking into an experimental surgery that may give their son the use of this legs back. The Bonnetts'...
GIRARD, PA
eriereader.com

The 2022 Made in Erie Gift Guide

You shouldn't have to squint to shop small. This year, with the aid of Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership, we are using our Made in Erie Gift Guide to magnify the big talents of the region's smallest retailers. The second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will spotlight creators and craftspeople who might fall into the category of "out of sight, out of mind" otherwise. Shoppers will be able to peruse a diverse selection of locally-made wares, with items ranging from blazers to bath bombs.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penn West applications now accepted for state employees with tuition discount

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State employees interested in pursuing an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University can now start applying and with a discount. According to a release, a 20% tuition discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online. Interested commonwealth employees may apply beginning Nov. 7 for spring […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1

Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT to mark Oliver Road Roundabout completion with open house

​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite the public to an open house to mark the completion of its Oliver Road Roundabout Project, according to a release. The open house will be held: Date: Monday, November 21, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.      Location: Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat

In the Pennsylvania House 6th District, the Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt. Here’s where things stand right now: Roae is in the lead with 72%, while Galt has 28% of the vote in what appears to be another win for Roae, who will be heading to Harrisburg for a […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Daily average of 51 cases in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 51 COVID-19 cases, out of 720 total cases, over the period of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID remains at 160 for 2022. Among the total reported deaths […]
YourErie

Bizzarro declares victory in 3rd District race

Moving on to the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, in a race that has two very familiar names in local politics. Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa. This race had some pretty rough campaign attack ads in recent months. Here’s a look the numbers right now. With 100% […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst teams up with Uber to get students to the polls this Election Day

Students from a local university are heading to the polls this election using discounted Uber rides. Mercyhurst University has created the initiative to get students to the polls. Student government leaders have teamed up with Uber, a ridesharing app. The partnership provides students with a $10 discount on their rides this election. The Mercyhurst student […]
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Merski leads Pace for 2nd District seat

Now it’s off to the 2nd legislative district where Democratic incumbent Bob Merski is trying to keep his seat against Republican challenger Michael Pace. Merski, who is hoping for a third term, currently holds 62% of the vote, ahead of Pace who has 38% of the vote. The 2nd district includes Erie fifth ward: Greene […]
erienewsnow.com

Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy