JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating the Veteran’s in our community with the Red, White, and Mew, campaign. As part of this patriotic promotion, adoption fees are being waived on animals one year and older for veterans and is half for animals under one year old.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO