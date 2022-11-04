Read full article on original website
Red, White, & Mews
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating the Veteran’s in our community with the Red, White, and Mew, campaign. As part of this patriotic promotion, adoption fees are being waived on animals one year and older for veterans and is half for animals under one year old.
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
Forum Will Bring Chautauqua County Agriculture Leaders Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – While the fall harvest season has concluded, local agriculture leaders are rallying together to discuss ideas for next year’s crop. The Cornell Cooperative Extension and Small Business Development Center at JCC are hosting an Agriculture Forum later this month as part of a networking opportunity.
Copy-Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud
An Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a food stamp fraud case, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. John Vanhouwe, 60, entered the plea to charges of include food stamp fraud and identity theft. Vanhouwe owned and operated a mobile convenience store in Erie where allowed...
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
Erie County Reports 720 COVID-19 Cases over Past 2 Weeks
Erie County Health Department is reporting 720 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, according to numbers released Tuesday. There was a daily average of 51 new cases. No deaths were reported. The total death count in 2022 is 160. There were 446...
