Idabel, OK

news9.com

Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
news9.com

Red Cross To Close Emergency Shelter In Idabel

The American Red Cross of Oklahoma says it will be closing the shelter at Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Leaders say they are closing the shelter because it is not currently needed for overnight stays. Disaster workers will remain at the church until further notice.
IDABEL, OK
news9.com

New Voting Location Set Up In Idabel

After multiple tornadoes devastated southeastern Oklahoma, a new polling place has been set up in time for election day in Idabel. The Oklahoma State Election Board has declared an election emergency for people in McCurtain County, and have relocated the polling place to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 200 Calvary Lane.
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
IDABEL, OK

