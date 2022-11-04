Read full article on original website
news9.com
Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.
An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
2 Local Idabel Businesses Destroyed By Friday's Tornado
Tornadoes wreaked havoc on the McCurtain community on Friday. An overnight tornado destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses in southeast Oklahoma, killing one person in McCurtain County. A family tells News 9 they have been serving the Idabel community for decades and their businesses are a total loss. Gwen...
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday's storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
At Least 1 Dead In McCurtain County Following Tornado
At least one person has died and several people were injured in the storms that hit parts of Oklahoma Friday, according to authorities. McCurtain County officials confirmed that a 90-year-old man died and seven individuals have minor injuries after tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast region of the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
news9.com
Cleanup For Residents In Le Flore County Begins After Severe Storm Hits
After two possible tornadoes in Le Flore County, people there are cleaning up damaged homes, trees and one business. An office chair sits just off Highway 128 near Heavener, misplaced from the OK Feeds Mill. Across the street, countless shreds of paper were forced into a line of trees. The...
KHBS
Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley
POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
news9.com
Red Cross To Close Emergency Shelter In Idabel
The American Red Cross of Oklahoma says it will be closing the shelter at Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Leaders say they are closing the shelter because it is not currently needed for overnight stays. Disaster workers will remain at the church until further notice.
news9.com
New Voting Location Set Up In Idabel
After multiple tornadoes devastated southeastern Oklahoma, a new polling place has been set up in time for election day in Idabel. The Oklahoma State Election Board has declared an election emergency for people in McCurtain County, and have relocated the polling place to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 200 Calvary Lane.
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for multiple counties after tornado outbreak
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak in southeast Oklahoma on Friday. The governor’s office said more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged. One person was killed when the storm hit Idabel...
McCurtain County Officials Provide Update On Idabel Tornado
McCurtain County officials met Saturday afternoon to provide an update on a tornado that tore through Idabel, Okla. Friday. Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel confirmed that a man has died, and seven people had minor injuries as a result of the storms. No one has been reported missing, according to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
KSLA
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Idabel, Okla. to see the aftermath of the Nov. 4 severe storms. On Nov. 5, Gov. Kevin Stitt is visiting Idabel, Okla. to tour the damage done. Idabel was the epicenter of the damaging tornadoes and storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex area.
