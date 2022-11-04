Read full article on original website
Related
buffalohealthyliving.com
Show Your Support for Veterans
November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
macaronikid.com
4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining
Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.
Meet the man who spent $50,000 decorating his yard for Halloween￼
"My neighbors have come to expect this sort of stuff from me."
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
townandstyle.com
Getting Organized for the Holidays
Now that Halloween has passed, the countdown is on for the exciting season of winter holidays! Whether it’s switching out your seasonal decor or making space for gift shopping sprees, we all can use some help getting organized. T&S spoke to Tiffany Hively, sales and design manager at California Closets of St. Louis, to learn some tips to bring some order to your home year round.
macaronikid.com
Teach Your Kids About Veterans Day
My kids were taught at an early age to respect and show gratitude to our Veterans. They have been known to approach Veterans, shake their hand, and thank them for their service. My husband and I believe that it's important for Veterans to be reminded that we are grateful for their service and sacrifices, and we want our kids recognize the importance of making sure Veterans know that we appreciate them.
Upworthy
Families around the world are adopting the 'Thankful Pumpkin' holiday tradition thanks to one mom
The holiday season is all about family traditions and spending time with your loved ones. Most families have unique traditions of their own and author Amy Latta was inspired to make one herself when her son was three. She started using a pumpkin as a place to write down everything she is grateful for. Through this activity, she hoped to teach her son Noah what Thanksgiving means without all the craziness that usually surrounds holidays, reports TODAY. Little did she know, her idea would go on to inspire many others across the world.
Marine General Appeals for ‘Record-Breaking Year’ for Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary.
Marines Loading Truck with Gifts(via NewsUSA) The Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 at the helm of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who asked Major Hendricks to deliver some handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need. When he could not find such an agency, Diane encouraged her husband to “start one.” That year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his local Reserve unit collected more than 5,000 toys to deliver to children in need in the Los Angeles area -- conducting the first Toys for Tots campaign.
Comments / 0