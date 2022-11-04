Read full article on original website
CCSD Material Reconsideration Committee Votes Monday On First Of 10 Questioned Books
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) board-appointed reconsideration committee is expected to vote on Monday on the first of 10 books being examined following complaints from parents and stakeholders about perceived graphic content. The 12-person committee, made up of teachers, students, media specialists, and community members, identified “Sold” by Patricia McCormick as their initial subject during last month’s meeting. According to Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau, the committee can make one of three recommendations: do nothing, remove the book, or allow the book to remain in use with limitations. Berlau says that decision is made without input from him or the board of education.
Carroll County Courthouse To Be Lit In Green This Week To Recognize And Honor Nation’s Veterans
Beginning this week, the Carroll County Courthouse will be lit with green lights as part of a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their Oct. 31 meeting to participate in Operation Green Light from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The program invites residents, businesses, and county offices to show veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported by lighting their homes and buildings with green lights. An estimated 200,000 men and women transition out of service each year, and studies show nearly three-quarters of these individuals face high levels of stress when returning to civilian life. This week was chosen because it includes Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.
Carroll County Supervisors Will Not Meet Monday Due To Election Preparations
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will forego their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday due to the upcoming elections, but they may meet in a special session later in the week to further discuss the planned work at the courthouse. The board approved the $3.984 million base bid from Badding Construction at their Oct. 31 meeting, which included substantial HVAC improvements and interior renovations, but they are yet to decide on which, if any, of the half-million dollars in alternates may be included. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 14, which will cover the official canvass of the Nov. 8 elections.
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the fire got down into the field […]
UPDATE: Sixth Street closed between Iowa Street and Otley Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid Sixth Street between Otley Avenue and Iowa Street because the Perry Volunteer Fire Department is using Sixth Street to supply water to fight the house fire at 1608 Otley Ave. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The...
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
Carroll County Auditor’s Office Open Saturday For In-Person Absentee Voting
The Carroll County Auditor’s Office will be open tomorrow (Saturday) for voter’s wanting to cast their ballots prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. County residents can stop by the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete their in-person early voting. Voters who requested a ballot be mailed to them can also return it during Saturday’s hours. In-person absentee voting is available through Monday, Nov. 7. Mailed absentee ballots must be returned to their respective county auditor by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters are reminded to bring some form of valid identification, such as an Iowa driver’s license, state-issued ID card, or Iowa Voter Identification Card, regardless of how they intend to vote. Polls are open on Election Day in Iowa from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about polling locations, voter registration, and absentee ballots, visit voterready.iowa.gov.
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Raymond Sigwalt of Carroll
Raymond Sigwalt, 77, of Carroll, Iowa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family that adored him, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital on Friday, November 4, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Allan Reicks assisted by Deacon Tom Renze. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Cyndi Loneman and Jean Renze-Eilers. Gift Bearers will be Raymond’s children: Kevin Sigwalt, Dean Sigwalt, and Amy Carr. Casket Bearers will be Raymond’s grandchildren: Caroline Sigwalt, Warren Sigwalt, Nicholas Sigwalt, Brayden Sigwalt, Gavin Sigwalt, Allyson Carr and Alston Carr. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
UPDATE: Subject Of Friday Police Search In Carroll Accused Of Holding Woman Against Her Will
Authorities have released additional details regarding the high-speed chase and multi-hour search in Carroll Friday afternoon. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, 47-year-old Victor Scalco of Lytton was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on a long list of charges that includes second-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, first-degree theft, and assault while displaying a weapon. Law enforcement says a female subject entered the Carroll Police Department at approximately 12:32 p.m. and reported Scalco had assaulted her and held her against her will at a residence in Carroll. She also told police he had stolen her vehicle and was armed with a handgun. That suspect vehicle was located in Carroll near Clark Street and Valley Drive, which led to a pursuit through town and north on Griffith Road. Authorities say Scalco also damaged a Carroll patrol vehicle while attempting to avoid capture. He abandoned the truck after crashing into a waterway when attempting to flee through nearby fields. For several hours, authorities searched the surrounding area and farms and located Scalco hiding in Storm Creek. He was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia. Authorities note additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation. The Carroll, Sac, and Calhoun County Sheriffs’ Offices, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Calhoun and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
Dean Gramowski of Glidden
Dean Thomas Gramowski, age 66, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carroll First Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Dave Hagen officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday morning until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden at 1:30 P.M. on Friday with military honors conducted by the Merle Hay Post of the American Legion.
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Christian Nichols Obituary
Funeral Services for 7-year-old Christian Nichols of Harlan will be Wednesday, November, 2nd at 11AM at the Faith Family Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1st from 5PM to 8PM at the church. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
