Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser at 4:59 a.m. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says no...
One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene. The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s)...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating ‘wounding call’ leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a “wounding call” was reported near Whitehaven Tuesday morning. Investigators say officers received the call around 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene at West Levi Road and Hammett Drive. One person died on the...
Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven. “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
Oakhaven shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Monday night in Oakhaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said at 10:21 p.m., officers found a man dead after he was shot at 4625 Tchulahoma Rd. Police haven't released any information on a suspect. If...
FedEx employee arrested after shooting coworker at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former FedEx employee is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot his coworker at a facility in Southeast Memphis. Police say William Morris shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the FedEx Distribution Center at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The male victim was found shot in […]
One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchulahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspect allegedly shot man twice during custody exchange at Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a custody exchange at a local Kroger. On Sept. 13, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Kroger in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Officers were told four to five shots were...
‘Just praying they don’t shoot’: Carjacking victim recalls moments before mother, infant injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man whose car was stolen said he’s heartbroken after a mother and infant were seriously injured in a crash as Memphis Police were chasing the people believed to be responsible. There was an enormous crime scene off Jackson Avenue and Cypress in north Memphis Friday afternoon. The flashing blue lights came after police […]
actionnews5.com
2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive. Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical. This investigation is ongoing.
FOX13 uncovers new details about man charged in multiple murders on same day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about a man charged in multiple murders on the same day, including the death of an elderly rideshare driver. Joshua Gossett, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a theft, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, records show.
MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
actionnews5.com
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street. A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police. MPD has one person detained.
Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
Comments / 1