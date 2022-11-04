ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

13-year-old injured after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser at 4:59 a.m. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says no...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene. The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s)...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating ‘wounding call’ leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a “wounding call” was reported near Whitehaven Tuesday morning. Investigators say officers received the call around 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene at West Levi Road and Hammett Drive. One person died on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Oakhaven shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Monday night in Oakhaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said at 10:21 p.m., officers found a man dead after he was shot at 4625 Tchulahoma Rd. Police haven't released any information on a suspect. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx employee arrested after shooting coworker at work, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former FedEx employee is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot his coworker at a facility in Southeast Memphis. Police say William Morris shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the FedEx Distribution Center at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The male victim was found shot in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchulahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive. Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical. This investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street. A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police. MPD has one person detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN

