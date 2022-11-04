Scarlet Daisy Jane Joyce, 14, died at 9:21 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born August 2, 2008 in Alton the daughter of Nathan and Mandy (Stephens) Joyce. She was an 8th grade student at William M. BeDell ARC School. She was the darling of her family, She made everything better everywhere she went. She may have been handicapped physically, but emotionally; she was advanced beyond most of humanity. She taught others what love really is. She was love. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers: Calvin Joyce of Godfrey, Grant Joyce of Godfrey, two aunts: Shelley Embry (Jim) of Greenfield, IL, Sarah Anderson (Jake) of Godfrey, IL, one uncle: Chris Joyce of Godfrey, grandparents: Joan and John Stephens of Greenfield, IL and Phyllis Joyce of Godfrey, IL. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garry Joyce, and aunt and uncles: John Stephens II, Jim Stephens, David Stephens, Rob Stephens and Emily Sonnier. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Beltline Christian Church in Alton. Reverend Todd Shaw will officiate. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell ARC School. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

