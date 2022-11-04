Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Harry Hull
Harry Eugene Hull, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Edwardsville. Born August 14, 1931 in Desloge, Missouri, a son of the late Fred and Bertha Mae (Craig) Hull. He married the love of his life, Faye Ellen (Jones) Hull on June 9, 1951 at the Nazarene Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a crane operator with yard maintenance. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post in Collinsville and S.O.A.R. and enjoyed his days of watching baseball and fishing. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deb and John Seley of Granite City; a grandson, Keven Eaves; two step grandsons, Nick and Jake Seley; a step great grandchild, Kiera Seley; a sister, Bonnie Davis of Maryville; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Kynion, Betty Fuller and Neva Ezell; a brother, Gerald Hull and a half-brother, Bill Hull. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Coats
Kenneth Wayne Coats, 56, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Sat. Nov. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born Nov. 8, 1965 in Celina, OH to Mary Margaret (Winters) Waller of Desoto, MO and Carl W. Coats of Granite City, IL. Ken was a laborer with Union Local #42. He...
advantagenews.com
Barbara Gaskins
Barbara Kay Gaskins, 80 of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home. Barbara was born July 14, 1942, to Wesley and Zettie (Oliver) Rash in East St. Louis, Illinois. She worked for Continental Can Company for many years before retiring. She loved her animals, especially her...
advantagenews.com
Rev. Melvin Naylor
Reverend Melvin “Rick” Dean Naylor, 88, died at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born July 2, 1934 in Alton the son of the late Harry and Mae (Lemon) Naylor. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was a retired Engineer with the Alton Fire Department for 25 years. Reverend Naylor went on to be a full-time preacher with the Full Gospel Evangelist Center in Alton. On September 24, 1955 in Hartford, IL he married Rosalee Grace Dunnagan, and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2021. Surviving are one daughter, Rachel Coleson of Shipman, IL, two grandchildren, Brian Coleson (Melissa) of Wood River and Lindsay Roe (Henry) of Bethalto and four great grandchildren, Austin, Frank, Gracyn and Lincoln. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Donnie, Morse and Gene Naylor and five sisters, Virginia Saylor, Ethel Masterson, Helen Oldnam, Violet King and Delores Duncan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Reverend Seeram Garney will officiate. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Blanche Wreath
Blanche H. Wreath, 86, passed away11:46 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. Born June 8, 1936 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Orie and Katherine (Cloninger) Harrington. Blanche has worked as an auditor for 1st National Bank of Wood River for several years before retiring. Surviving...
advantagenews.com
Edward Schaeffer
Edward A. Schaeffer, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Edward F. and Lillian (Chase) Schaeffer. He married the love of his life, Joan (Leach) Schaeffer and she passed away on September 30, 2015 after 62 years of marriage. Edward was the founder and former owner of Gemini Industries originally in St. Louis, MO now in Roxana, Illinois. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the Norwood Hills Country Club and Sunset Hill Country Club. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and bass fishing, along with his love of flying. Edward was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all. Ed is survived by four children and spouses: Terry (Debbie) Schaeffer of Virginia; Elizabeth Johnson of Edwardsville, IL; Scott (Sue) Schaeffer of Florida, and Christopher (Pam) Schaeffer of Florida. Ten grandchildren: Patrick, Katie, Michael, Kelly, Carolyn, Edward and Matthew Johnson, Eddie, Christin and Tyler. Other survivors include five great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Schaeffer of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Carol Meyer of Texas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Linda Leach and other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Joan, and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Raymond Leach; brother-in-law Fred Meyer and great-grandson Casey Clark.
advantagenews.com
Ronald Shultz
Ronald Dean Shultz, 71, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1951, in Carlinville, to the late Robert and Shirley (Emery) Shultz. Ron graduated from Southwestern High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale....
advantagenews.com
Berdette Hazelwonder
Berdette Hazelwonder, 91, died at 10:37 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Circuit Clerk recognizes veterans
The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is paying tribute to veterans that work in its office and the courts. Now through Thursday you can see the showcase at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville that contains pictures and other memorabilia. Circuit Clerk Tom McRae the display is located in...
advantagenews.com
Dianne Stelbrink
Dianne G. (Batton) Stelbrink of Hardin IL passed away Saturday Nov 5, 2022, at Jerseyville Community Hospital. She was born on July 20, 1944, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Il. She is the daughter of Lloyd A. and Edith (Crater) Batton. She Married John Stelbrink on April 15, 1963, at St. Norbert’s church in Hardin IL and he survives.
advantagenews.com
Sheryl Kay Skelton
Born February 15, 1959 in Alton, she was the daughter of Fred Andrew, Sr and Nellie Mae (Fielder) Skelton. She had worked as a laborer out of Labor Local #218 in Godfrey for 30 years before retiring. Surviving are a son, James (Danielle) Betts of Godfrey; step-daughters, Casey Pace of...
advantagenews.com
Overnight Warming Centers Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Volunteer Coordinator Chelsea Boyles shares info about the upcoming Sleep Out fundraiser Nov. 10-11 at Lincoln Douglas Square. For more details go to https://www.facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton.
advantagenews.com
Route 66 monuments in place
Local tourism officials continue to create attractions along the former Route 66 in preparation for what they hope is a surge of interest in a few years when the “Mother Road” turns 100. A project called “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” includes postcard murals, a couple of construction projects, and placement of a number of 12’ x 12’ Route 66 shield monuments.
advantagenews.com
Scarlet Joyce
Scarlet Daisy Jane Joyce, 14, died at 9:21 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born August 2, 2008 in Alton the daughter of Nathan and Mandy (Stephens) Joyce. She was an 8th grade student at William M. BeDell ARC School. She was the darling of her family, She made everything better everywhere she went. She may have been handicapped physically, but emotionally; she was advanced beyond most of humanity. She taught others what love really is. She was love. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers: Calvin Joyce of Godfrey, Grant Joyce of Godfrey, two aunts: Shelley Embry (Jim) of Greenfield, IL, Sarah Anderson (Jake) of Godfrey, IL, one uncle: Chris Joyce of Godfrey, grandparents: Joan and John Stephens of Greenfield, IL and Phyllis Joyce of Godfrey, IL. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garry Joyce, and aunt and uncles: John Stephens II, Jim Stephens, David Stephens, Rob Stephens and Emily Sonnier. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Beltline Christian Church in Alton. Reverend Todd Shaw will officiate. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell ARC School. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Allen Wuehler
Allen Earl Wuehler, 65, of Granite City passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born March 1, 1957 in Granite City to Earl and Irma (nee: Hellmann) Wuehler. Allen attended of Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived...
advantagenews.com
Carol Frey
Carol E. Frey, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. She was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1944, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Vincent B. and Catherine A. (nee Schweirjohn) Wessel. On Saturday, August 24, 1963, she married...
advantagenews.com
Tina Evans
Tina Evans, 56, of Wood River passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 29, 1966 in Alton to Donald E. and Doris M. (Lamparter) Fleigle. Tina worked as a Machine Operator at Imperial Manufacturing and had previously worked for 18 years at Shop N Save in Wood River. Tina loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a green thumb. She was the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest. She never met a stranger.
advantagenews.com
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
advantagenews.com
Marian Williams
Marian J. Williams, 80, passed away on November 5, 2022, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. She was born on October 12, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, to the late George W. Taylor Sr. and Marion (Talley) Taylor. She married Victor Williams on in Belleville, IL, he preceded her in death.
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Comments / 0