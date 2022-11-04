It seems like every time I get behind the wheel, my anxiety level goes up. I drive perfectly, well, perfect. It's the other drivers that are the problem!. Here's what I really hate: I'm on a two-lane road - one lane this way and one lane that way. I put on my turn signal to turn left, across traffic. I come to a stop because THERE ARE CARS COMING THE OTHER WAY.

1 DAY AGO