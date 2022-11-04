Read full article on original website
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WSAW
Annual ‘Holiday Open House’ weekend returns amongst Wausau River District stores
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we stray further away from the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers say they’re getting back to the reality of pre-pandemic years. “Kind of getting in a groove again,” says Nicole Chickering, Owner, Nicole’s Boutique. “And really looking forward to having things to do. Everything had been so buckled down and everybody treading lightly. Feels like a real holiday season again.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WSAW
Wausau voters talk about issues important to them
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in. “For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.
Wausau area obituaries November 2, 2022
Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57. Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
