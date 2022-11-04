ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Annual ‘Holiday Open House’ weekend returns amongst Wausau River District stores

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we stray further away from the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers say they’re getting back to the reality of pre-pandemic years. “Kind of getting in a groove again,” says Nicole Chickering, Owner, Nicole’s Boutique. “And really looking forward to having things to do. Everything had been so buckled down and everybody treading lightly. Feels like a real holiday season again.”
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau voters talk about issues important to them

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in. “For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 2, 2022

Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57. Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas

ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County

PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy