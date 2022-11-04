By Craig Page: Errol Spence is rumored to be training to move up to 154 to take on WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora. That would be a bold move on Spence’s part but also insanely foolish because there would be no upside in facing Fundora. Also, a lot of things could go wrong for Spence against the tall junior middleweight interim champion.

1 DAY AGO