Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury when or if the two meet next year for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Rather than go for the knockout, the much smaller IBF, WBA & WBO champion plans to outbox WBC champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) to win a decision.
“Dmitry Bivol is the king of the division” said Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn feels that Dmitry Bivol is the “king of the division” at light heavyweight following his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision victory over a totally overmatched mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (21-0,...
LIVE: Prograis vs Zepeda FITE TV Stream on Nov. 26
Hall of Famers, Boxing Legends, World Champions and Boxing Celebrities will highlight the can’t miss “Battle of the Best” Pay-Per-View broadcast on Saturday, November 26 originating from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. Featured on the...
Is Errol Spence moving up to 154 or staying at 147 for Thurman?
By Craig Page: Errol Spence is rumored to be training to move up to 154 to take on WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora. That would be a bold move on Spence’s part but also insanely foolish because there would be no upside in facing Fundora. Also, a lot of things could go wrong for Spence against the tall junior middleweight interim champion.
LIVE: Sunny Edwards vs. Felix FITE TV Stream (FREE!) This Friday
Lord of the flyweights Sunny Edwards defends his IBF title against Felix Alvarado on an exceptional night of boxing in Sheffield. Edwards headlines Probellum’s debut show in the Steel City on Friday, November 11 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. And on one of the most exciting cards to be...
Dmitry Bivol was even better than against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol showed improvements in his game against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez over what he’d shown last May when he schooled Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in Las Vegas. Although Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) largely played it safe in defeating mandatory Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs)...
Michel Rivera faces Frank Martin on Dec.17th on Showtime
By Craig Page: Michel Rivera will face Frank Martin on December 17th live on SHOWTIME in a WBA 135-lb world title eliminator in the headliner. The winner of the Rivera vs. Martin fight will be the mandatory challenger to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. With the way the 23-year-old Haney...
Golden Boy asks for Keith Thurman vs. Vergil Ortiz to be ordered at WBC convention
By Allan Fox: Golden Boy Promotions have petitioned the WBC to order a fight between #1 Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman and #2 Vergil Ortiz Jr. during the WBC’s convention today. We’ll find out tomorrow if the World Boxing Council orders the Thurman vs. Ortiz fight. Even...
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
Errol Spence “isn’t keen on” fighting Keith Thurman
By Brian Webber: Commentator Al Bernstein has serious doubts about whether IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr intends on defending against Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next. Bernstein can’t put his finger on it, but he feels that there’s something about Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) that...
Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman
By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
Teofimo Lopez not excited at fighting Jose Pedraza, wanted Josh Taylor
By Adam Baskin: Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez says he was disappointed about Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza being selected as his next opponent for December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York because he wanted to challenge Josh Taylor for his WBO light welterweight title. Teofimo admits...
Canelo is an easy fight for Bivol says Victor Ortiz
By Sean Jones: Victor Ortiz believes that Canelo Alvarez is an easy fight for Dmitry Bivol to take if the two meet up next year in a rematch. Ortiz predicts that Bivol will beat Canelo again when/if they fight again because he’s got the size advantage. Former WBC welterweight...
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev preview by Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley feels that Dmitry Bivol’s quick feet will make the difference in a fight against IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev when the two battle it out for the undisputed championship next year. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is a huge puncher, particularly at close range,...
Gennadiy Golovkin returning to 160, still undecided about opponent says Tom Loeffler
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin’s manager Tom Loeffler says GGG will be returning to the 160-lb division for his next fight, but he hasn’t yet decided who he’ll face next. #1 WBA contender Michael Zerafa recently mentioned the possibility of him facing Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) next,...
Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January
By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.
Conor Benn removed from WBC rankings
By Sam Volz: Conor Benn has reportedly been removed from the WBC 147-lb rankings after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomifene while the WBC investigates the case, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes there will be a hearing soon for the 26-year-old...
Aidos Yerbossynuly Placed in Medically Induced Coma
By: Vince D’Writer – After being stopped in the 12th round by Super middleweight contender David Morrell in the Showtime main event on Saturday November 5, the Kazakh fighter Aidos Yerbossynuly was rushed to the hospital, and the following day, one of his trainers confirmed to ESPN that Yerbossynuly was placed in a medically induced coma following surgery.
