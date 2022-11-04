With the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets on the brink of losing their superstars, it’s fair to ask one question. Are the New York Knicks the best hope for success in New York? Before someone comments on the New York Mets, I’m aware they’re good — but the Mets, not unlike the Knicks, are never New York’s biggest hope for success.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO