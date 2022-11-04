Read full article on original website
Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig
On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
MSNBC has parted ways with host Tiffany Cross, according to multiple reports. The network decided not to renew Cross’s contract, Variety reported, parting ways with the weekend host who was known for her fierce criticisms of conservatives and pushback on statements made by other media personalities. Cross’s relationship with...
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
MSNBC Abruptly Dumps Tiffany Cross, Declines to Renew Contract After 2 Years
UPDATE Friday night: In a statement posted Friday evening, Cross addressed her termination saying in part, “now is not the time to retreat to politics or journalism as usual,” and expressed gratitude to her viewers. Read the full statement below:. Original article:. Tiffany Cross, host of “The Cross...
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Don Lemon Reveals His Thoughts on CNN's New CEO
In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his thoughts on the network’s new management, namely new CNN CEO Chris Licht.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Can ‘CNN This Morning’ Deliver the Hit CEO Chris Licht Needs?
All eyes are on the news network’s early show reboot as the chief executive’s primetime ”experiment“ continues to struggle. CNN chief executive Chris Licht is betting big on his handpicked co-host combo of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Katilin Collins to deliver a win with his morning show reboot, “CNN This Morning.”
New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes
Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
Here's how Maggie Haberman expects Trump to handle Jan. 6 investigation
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman tells Wolf Blitzer what she thinks former President Donald Trump's strategy will be following his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.
Jake Tapper fuels GOP bashing in primetime despite CNN's newfound mission towards nonpartisanship
CNN's Jake Tapper has moved to primetime but despite his boss Chris Licht's mission to pivot the network towards nonpartisanship, the anchor continues bashing Republicans.
Being Her Sister’s Keeper: Joy Reid Comes To Tiffany Cross’s Defense Amid MSNBC Parting Ways
One thing for certain and two things for sure: MSNBC host Joy Reid let it be known that she’s got her sister Tiffany Cross’s back after the network severed ties with the host. The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network dropped MSNBC weekend host Cross after two years of presiding...
Digital World soars 31% after former President Donald Trump teases a 2024 election run at Sunday rally
But if Trump is allowed back on Twitter, the appeal of an alternative social media platform could lose its luster for both Trump and investors.
nexttv.com
ABC, Fox News Top News Preference Poll
ABC was the network most people favored for their news, according to a poll of 1,126 Americans conducted by research site CableTV.com, barely edging out Fox News for second place, though essentially a dead heat given the average margin of error of about 3% for that sample. Poll participants were...
CNN’s Jake Tapper to leave prime time following midterms
Jake Tapper’s stint in CNN’s prime-time television slot is coming to a close. The network confirmed on Wednesday the anchor will return to his duties hosting “The Lead” at 4 p.m. after the midterm elections. Tapper was chosen in September by new President Chris Licht to...
