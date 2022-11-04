Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that caused traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road on Friday.

HEMSI says three people were transported to the hospital for care as a result of this accident.

The crash caused two lanes of I-565 to shut down for a couple of hours. As of 1:10 p.m. Friday, all lanes were back open.

