ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQPXa_0iywAuKh00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that caused traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road on Friday.

HEMSI says three people were transported to the hospital for care as a result of this accident.

43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash

The crash caused two lanes of I-565 to shut down for a couple of hours. As of 1:10 p.m. Friday, all lanes were back open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11

DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County.  The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.  Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville. 
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville

A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department, officers received a call around 9:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. Four people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TODAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, ASHLEY GRAVES, 23, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS KILLED AFTER THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING ON NAPIER ROAD EXITED THE ROAD WHILE SHE WAS NEGOTIATING A RIGHT-HAND CURVE THEN STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AND FENCE. THE VEHICLE OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES EJECTING GRAVES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 10 AM. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Record high-temperature in Huntsville

On Monday the Tennessee Valley saw temperatures well above average for this time of year. Huntsville saw a high temperature of 82 degrees exceeding the record set back in 2005 of 81 degrees. One of the main reasons why we are seeing these warm temperatures is thanks to an upper-level ridge. With the ridge in […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy