NY1
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
riverdalepress.com
As evictions skyrocket, nary a lawyer found
Legal representation for tenants in housing court plummeted quickly this year after New York’s eviction moratorium ended Jan. 15. Since September, the rate of representation has hovered in the single digits, according to an analysis of court records by a ragtag team of data analysts with the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development and the Right to Counsel Coalition.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
Report: NYPD lacks transparency in surveillance practices
An NYPD security camera hangs atop a light pole. City law now requires police to share information about surveillance technology with the public. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
City Council passes legislation to improve inclusion in FDNY
NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce."By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
norwoodnews.org
Cops Flood Subways to Combat Rising Crime Amid “Cops, Cameras, Care” Program
About two weeks before Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced the NYPD was adding an extra 1,200 overtime shifts to its department roster each day. This constitutes about 10,000 additional patrol hours, with officers deployed to over 300 subway stations across the City during peak hours.
NYCHA building in the Bronx gets upgrade for seniors
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Twin Parks East NYCHA building for seniors in the Bronx was a magnet for trash and rodents for years. Now, thanks to local officials, NYCHA, and a tenant leader who never gave up, there’s a new outdoor space for seniors to enjoy. There are 216 apartments in the Twin Parks […]
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
riverdalepress.com
Cops seek bank of motel robbers
The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group involved in a series of robberies at various hotels and motels throughout the Bronx. (See photograph above.) One of the incidents within the 50th Precinct occurred on July 24 around 10:30 p.m. inside the...
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month
You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.
amny.com
Ask the MTA | OMNY benefits and Bronx station construction
AmNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com. Q: I finally started using...
floridianpress.com
Bryon Donalds Addresses NYC Crime Ahead of Midterms
During an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) gave his thoughts on the rising crime in New York City, and what is causing the citywide misconduct in the first place. As someone that grew up in Brooklyn, Donalds shared personal stories about the streets he walked that are now dealing with crime.
habitatmag.com
Co-op and Condo Sales Take a Dive in Manhattan and Brooklyn
The looming end of Daylight Savings Time isn't the only thing casting a shadow on co-op and condo sales. Inflation — and the steadily rising interest rates designed to combat it — have sent apartment sales into a nose dive in Brooklyn and Manhattan. It looks like the city's real estate market is in for a long, chilly winter.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
