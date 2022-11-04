Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Final Section III boys volleyball playoff stats
Here are Section III boys volleyball playoff stats leaders for the 2022 season. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
How 7 CNY high school fall sports teams helped their communities
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several high school sports teams across New York state devoted time and energy to helping community causes this fall. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes this work with its Community Service Challenge. The NYSPHSAA solicits nominations from schools and then picks a fall winner, which will be announced in a few weeks.
Class D football playoff predictions, preview: Dolgeville vs. Beaver River
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III Class D football title game features reigning champion Dolgeville and Beaver River. The Blue Devils have dominated Class D football for decades, but the Beavers will look to make their mark as a contender in the section. >> Section III football rankings (Week...
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Section III high school sectional sports schedule, scoreboard for Nov. 9
The Section III high school sectional sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
How to watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclay’s Center for a crosstown matchup on Wednesday, November 9 (11/9/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on YES Network, MSG and ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.
DraftKings deposit bonus code: Get $200 for free on Knicks vs. Nets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’ve wanted to bet on the NBA this season but haven’t found a good sportsbook to do so, sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook before Wednesday’s games tip-off. All new customers can enroll in their new promotion by signing up through this link, and no DraftKings deposit bonus code is needed. If you place and win a $5 money line bet on any sporting event at DraftKings, you’ll receive $200 in free bets and any profits from the initial bet.
