FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards
Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: Refs definitely missed pass interference on late pass to Chase Claypool
With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR
The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Chiefs completed 38 more passes than Titans, unprecedented in NFL history
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed...
NBC Sports
Lane Johnson puts possible end date on his NFL career
Since the Eagles drafted him in 2013, Lane Johnson has been a franchise cornerstone. He's started 120 games across his nine-plus year career in Philly and has been one of the best tackles in the NFL for years now. And while his play hasn't declined - if anything he's playing...
NBC Sports
Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.
NBC Sports
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team
The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
NBC Sports
What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues
Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Does OBJ fit with current roster?
It was an up-and-down first half of the season for the 49ers, who find themselves with a 4-4 record with nine games remaining in the regular season. The 49ers currently occupy the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture. Obviously, it was a big deal when second-year quarterback...
NBC Sports
Steelers waive Ryan Anderson, sign Josh Malone from practice squad
The Steelers waived linebacker Ryan Anderson from the 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday. He played 28 defensive snaps in five games this season and had one tackle. Washington made Anderson a second-round choice in 2017, and he spent four seasons there. Anderson did not play a snap last season.
NBC Sports
Did Eagles decide to be more careful with Hurts?
He’s still running a lot. He’s just not running as much. And it seems intentional. As the season has gone on and the Eagles’ offense has evolved, Jalen Hurts has begun running the football less frequently. He’s still on pace for the 2nd-most rushing attempts in NFL...
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt...
NBC Sports
How Wilson fared in debut after 49ers-Dolphins trade
It didn't take long for Jeff Wilson Jr. to get comfortable in South Beach. Five days after the 49ers traded Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field. During Miami's 35-32 triumph over the Chicago Bears, Wilson led the...
NBC Sports
Saints waive Wyatt Davis
The Saints waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday. Davis joined the Saints off the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 8. He played two offensive snaps in Week 5, his only action with the team. That could bode well for center Erik McCoy‘s health after he was injured Monday...
