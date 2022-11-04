Bucks County Foundation Ready to Help ‘Strike Out Hunger’ as Part of Fundraising Challenge

The local philanthropists worked with a food ask to collect non-perishable items. Image via iStock.

A Bucks County philanthropic foundation recently partnered with a food bank to raise funds for local residents facing food insecurity. Jeff Werner wrote about for the Newtown, PA Patch.

The Gene and Marlene Epstein Foundation in Bucks County is ready to help Strike Out Hunger as it joins a baseball-inspired fundraising challenge between Philabundance and Houston Food Bank. For every home run the Phillies hit from November 2 until the last game of the World Series, the foundation will donate $2,500 to the Philabundance campaign.

“We truly appreciate their commitment to helping us relieve hunger today and end hunger for good,” said Philabundance Chief External Affairs Officer Kate Scully.

As the Philadelphia team faces Houston Astros, Philabundance has challenged the largest food bank in the nation to a friendly fundraising competition to see which of the two cities will step up to Strike Out Hunger.

“In Philadelphia, we know what it is like to be an underdog,” said Loree D. Jones Brown, Philabundance CEO. “When it’s not expected for us to win, our teams do. Since the Houston Food Bank is double our size, you may think we’re also an underdog in this challenge, but I am sure Phillies’ fans will show them just how strong we are!”