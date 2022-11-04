ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

A woman got pulled over during a Florida traffic stop. Then she took a bite, cops say

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A routine traffic stop took an unusual turn late Wednesday night in Southwest Florida.

According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, at almost midnight, a deputy on road patrol clocked a gray Nissan Rogue going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Immokalee Road in Naples.

“She was driving so fast she slammed on the brakes when she passed a deputy’s patrol car,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The deputy pulled over the SUV, and saw that the license for the driver, Julia Franklin, was suspended because she had not paid a traffic fine.

The deputy then found that the 23-year-old Cape Coral resident had an outstanding warrant against her for not paying child support.

When deputies ordered Franklin out of the vehicle, she “became very upset and began to brace, tense, and pull away.”

During the struggle, the she bit one of the deputies on her ring finger, “breaking the skin and drawing blood,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then used their stun guns to secure Franklin. While being questioned, she admitted she had a Glock 19 in her purse in the car. A records search found she didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Franklin was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and with carrying a concealed weapon.

“Every day deputies face unexpected dangers on the job while serving and protecting our great community,” Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “If you harm a deputy, you will be arrested and you will be held accountable. I will not tolerate violence against our deputies.”

Franklin was booked into the Collier County jail, and bonded out the following day.

