Elon Musk has been taking digs at AOC and cracking jokes while thousands of Twitter employees grappled with looming layoffs and sent each other well-wishes

By Grace Kay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNtHB_0iywAMlL00
  • Elon Musk started fights with celebrities and cracked jokes as thousands of Twitter staff waited for layoff notices.
  • Twitter employees shared heartfelt farewells on Slack and across social media over the past few days.
  • Twitter employees have received zero communication from Musk since he took over the company.

Elon Musk has been slow to communicate with Twitter staff but quick to crack jokes on social media over the past few days.

After a week of zero communication with Twitter employees from leadership following Musk's takeover, staff received a memo on Thursday confirming that layoffs would commence on Friday. Insider's Kali Hays previously reported that 50% of the company, or about 3,700 employees, will be axed. Musk's name was noticeably absent from the memo and layoff notices, which were simply signed "Twitter."

Over the past week, Twitter staff have operated under the constant threat of layoffs at a breakneck pace, with reports of 84-hour work weeks and weekends spent sleeping at the office.

On Friday, the company's Slack, as well as social media feeds, were flooded with heartfelt farewell messages from departing "Tweeps" — messages that stood in sharp contrast to Musk's tweets during the same period.

—Joan Deitchman (@JoanDeitchman) November 4, 2022

Around the same time Thursday night, Musk was joking about his ongoing feud with AOC in a response to a video of the congresswoman saying she believed the billionaire had "bricked" her Twitter after she made negative comments about his plan to charge users $8 per month for Twitter's blue check mark.

"What can I say?" Musk quipped. "It was a naked abuse of power."

—Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 3, 2022

He also tweeted out a crying-laughing emoji in response to a user who posted a meme with the message "AOC when she realizes she helped Elon buy Twitter."

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter staff was flooding the company's Slack channels with heart emojis and salutes, tech newsletter writer Casey Newton reported.

"I don't have anything clever to say, I'm just devastated - personally, and for the magnificent culture and company we built together and is now gone," Ned Miles, a lead for audience insight at Twitter's London office, wrote. "I love you all."

—Ned Miles (@nedmiles) November 4, 2022

Around the same time, Musk asked his millions of Twitter followers: "Why is small talk even legal!?" and shared insights like "A neuron doesn't realize it's a neuron."

Later on Friday morning, the billionaire responded to a reports of advertisers pulling out of Twitter by accusing activist groups of "pressuring the companies."

"They're trying to destroy free speech in America," Musk tweeted.

Many Twitter employees chose to ease the tension at the company by cracking jokes — referring to the impending layoffs as the Red Wedding (a reference to an iconic massacre scene from "Game of Thrones") or the Snap (another reference to "Avengers: Endgame").

—parker lyons  (@tweetsbyparker) November 4, 2022

—Sheon Han (@sheonhan) November 3, 2022

Do you work at Twitter or were you recently laid off? Reach out to the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Comments / 43

Jefe Biden
3d ago

and I am sure they were all sitting around, making jokes while censoring people who were speaking out about the people who died or were seriously injured that took the Covid 19 vaccine, so I would only feel bad for the employees that were fired that weren't on the thought police team, if there is any?

Reply
11
joe
3d ago

Awwwwwww, now go get a lawyer and TRY to sue using your high level skill set called lying and see how much stress you will be feeling three years later. Good luck you lying pack of jackals. Truth ALWAYS prevails but it is so hard waiting for it. 🍀

Reply
5
Griff
2d ago

What do you call a mass layoff at Twitter of 50% of its employees? A good start. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Vote RED! 👏👏👏👏👏👏

Reply(3)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

