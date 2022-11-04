Sesame Place Worked With Fairless Hills Nonprofit for Major School Supplies Drive, Receives 5,000 Items

The two organizations partnered to gather school supplies for local students. Image via Sesame Place/United Way of Bucks County

A popular amusement park in Bucks County recently worked with a local nonprofit to collect school supplies for nearby children.

United Way of Bucks County, based out of Fairless Hills, just held a school supplies drive with Sesame Place, which saw the two organizations gather over 5,000 school supplies items.

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated in our school supply drive earlier this year at Sesame Place Philadelphia!” the amusement park said on social media. “More than 5,000 school supply items were collected and donated to the United Way of Bucks County to assist families and school districts throughout the county.”

Sesame Place, a popular amusement park in Langhorne, has been working with United Way since 2013. The two work together to help local children in need.

“United Way of Bucks County is proud to partner with Sesame Place!” the organization said on social media. “Your incredible support ensures that we will have school supplies available year-round at the #HELPCenterBucks for #BucksCounty kids.”

Learn more about the recent drive at United Way of Bucks County.