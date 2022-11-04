ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Sesame Place Worked With Fairless Hills Nonprofit for Major School Supplies Drive, Receives 5,000 Items

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nr5pu_0iywA5qF00
The two organizations partnered to gather school supplies for local students.Image via Sesame Place/United Way of Bucks County

A popular amusement park in Bucks County recently worked with a local nonprofit to collect school supplies for nearby children.

United Way of Bucks County, based out of Fairless Hills, just held a school supplies drive with Sesame Place, which saw the two organizations gather over 5,000 school supplies items.

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated in our school supply drive earlier this year at Sesame Place Philadelphia!” the amusement park said on social media. “More than 5,000 school supply items were collected and donated to the United Way of Bucks County to assist families and school districts throughout the county.”

Sesame Place, a popular amusement park in Langhorne, has been working with United Way since 2013. The two work together to help local children in need.

“United Way of Bucks County is proud to partner with Sesame Place!” the organization said on social media. “Your incredible support ensures that we will have school supplies available year-round at the #HELPCenterBucks for #BucksCounty kids.”

Learn more about the recent drive at United Way of Bucks County.

Comments / 3

Related
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Education Center to Open Their Latest Location in Doylestown

A Bucks County learning center just announced the opening of their latest location, the fourth in a growing chain of education facilities. Vámonos Childcare, an early learning education, and preschool center opened its fourth location on Nov. 1 at 5151 Coldspring Creamery Road in Doylestown.. Their existing locations in Warrington, Warminster, and Horsham all offer childcare for infants, and toddlers all the way to pre-kindergarten as well as before and after school care for school-age children up to 12 years old.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College Announces Winners of Annual Short Fiction Contest

The college announced the winners of the annual contest.Image via iStock. The Bucks County Short Fiction Contest is pleased to announce the winners for Fall 2022. Bob McCrillis of Doylestown won first place for his story, “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, also of Doylestown, was awarded second place for her story, “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch of New Hope captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

How to Embrace Making Risky Career Moves

It’s normal to be hesitant about taking risky career moves, especially since evolutionary speaking human beings are naturally risk-averse. However, in order to be open to opportunities, Chris Smith writes for Inside Higher Ed, people must embrace the unknown. Smith cites “loss aversion bias” as one of the reasons...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Realigns to Maximize Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic, Transitioning Economy

Randy Stradling and Stephanie Schwartzberg.Images via Penn Community Bank. A Penn Community Bank organizational realignment — comprising several recent promotions — will help the institution operate cross-functionally and synchronously. Its leaders see these two characteristics as vital to serving the needs of a post-pandemic, transitioning economy.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

With Important Issues on the Ballot This Election, One Churchville Mother’s Voice Has Been Making an Impact

The Churchville mother has become a vocal proponent and opponent of various hot-button issues in the area.Image via Meg Brock Photography. With an important election just a day away, one Bucks County mother has been voicing her opinions on hot-button issues that residents will vote on. Staff writers at The New York Times wrote about the local woman.
CHURCHVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy