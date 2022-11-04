ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC Miami

Why Isn't Jalen Hurts Favored to Win 2022 NFL MVP?

Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team, and just one team – the Vikings, who they have already beaten – is within two games of them in the standings.
WGN News

Justin Fields gets an NFL honor after a record-breaking performance

LAKE FOREST – After arguably the best game of his still very young professional career, Justin Fields received an NFL honor on Wednesday morning. The Bears quarterback was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against the Dolphins which broke a few franchise records and one for the NFL.
CougsDaily

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State ...

