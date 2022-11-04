Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
College Football keeps selling star quarterbacks but Georgia wins with depth
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams as the three broke down the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.
2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season
Kenneth Walker III is a slight favorite at SI Sportsbook for Offensive Rookie of the Year, ahead of Dameon Pierce.
Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford
Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
