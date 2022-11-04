‘These are the guys.’ Family posts video of home invasion in which 22-year-old was killed

The family of a young Ceres man who died after being shot during a home invasion in September has posted on social media a video that shows him being led into a home by masked, armed subjects.

“This was a hard decision for my family and I to make to share with the world,” reads the text accompanying the video in an Instagram post . “This was in the morning on September 27, 2022 in Ceres, CA. My brother was on his way to work when they started shouting sheriffs department, absolutely nothing was taken from the house.”

In the video, taken by a surveillance camera above the entrance to the home, one of the gunman can be heard repeatedly asking the victim, 22-year-old Christian Sanchez, his name. The gunman also asks if there are children in the home, where money can be found and “where’s everybody at?” Inside the home, he yells, “Sheriff’s department, Stanislaus County sheriffs.”

The text with the video continues: “These are the guys who are responsible for Christian’s death. We don’t want this case being another cold case or a case where it’s just another stack of papers piled. If anyone recognizes these guys or can recognize their voices, please get in contact with me and it will be kept anonymous, or contact Sheriffs. All we want is JUSTICE FOR MY BROTHER. If you can share this on your story or around, that will be appreciated.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz told The Bee on Thursday that “the video the family disseminated purportedly shows the home invasion” and that detectives are working to validate its authenticity.

He said detectives became aware of the video only when it started circulating on social media.

The crime occurred sometime before 6 a.m. Sept. 27. About 6, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Gondring Road on a report of a possible home invasion with a gunshot victim.

Sanchez was found suffering at least one gunshot wound. Deputies began lifesaving measures until an ambulance crew took over and took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Family members told deputies they were awakened by “a loud commotion and unknown subjects with guns in the home,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. During the altercation, Sanchez was shot.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting. No description of the suspects or any possible getaway vehicle was provided.

The Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Espinoza at 209-567-4466.

Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org .