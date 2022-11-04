Today was a day of transition as the first major winter storm of the season begins to move into the region. Some showers are starting to enter the valley by 5pm around Redding. Temperatures are around 60 degrees. The wind will continue to pick up with gusts around 30mph so far around Chico. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley with gusts up to 40 mph possible through midnight. Rain and snow will spread through all of the mountains and the valley by 8pm this evening. If you have any mountain pass travel to do tonight, save it for tomorrow to limit the possibility of an accident. Winter Storm Warnings have gone into effect for all of the surrounding mountains. Most of these warnings will last through Wednesday morning. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s to around 40 in the valley.

REDDING, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO