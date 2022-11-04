Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 100 PG&E customers in Anderson area Sunday
ANDERSON, Calif. - Power is back on for 112 PG&E customers in the Anderson area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 1:32 p.m. The estimated power restoration time was originally 6 p.m. PG&E says that, through a...
actionnewsnow.com
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- Northern California officials are looking into if the bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 700 PG&E customers in Cottonwood area Saturday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Power is back on for 717 PG&E customers in the Cottonwood area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 3:56 p.m. The original power restoration time was 10:30 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Newsom calls for early action to waive taxes on forgiven student loan debt Saturday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office says that Newsom has called for the legislature to take early action to make sure that any federal student debt relief given to Californians would not be subject to taxes. “Californians who get student debt relief shouldn’t be hit with taxes...
actionnewsnow.com
First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - About 70 people took part in today’s First Annual Gratitude Walk. which started at One Mile in Bidwell Park. The event was planned by Crystal Lively, who wants people to focus on the good things in life. The money raised from today’s gratitude walk will go...
actionnewsnow.com
Cat rescued from tight spot in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A cat had to be rescued by the fire department in Chico Sunday night after it got stuck in a tight spot. A concerned citizen found a cat stuck inside her car's engine bay. It may have been trying to stay warm. Fire crews were able to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs
BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Cat Coalition is hosting their second online auction until Nov. 12
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Cat Coalition is hosting its second fully-online auction until Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. The event, which started on Sunday at midnight, will help raise “much-needed donations” for the shelter. All proceeds will be going to medical care, housing and adoption services for cats.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow Are Coming To Northern California Soon
Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon. Stay safe and dry! Clouds are now streaming over northern California, and we can expect increasing clouds through the night. Rain showers will be approaching from the northwest overnight, arriving in northern and western areas by sunrise. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be breezy with areas of rain moving from NW to SE across our area through the evening. It won't rain all day for anyone. Highs Saturday will range from 40s in the mountains to 50s in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
actionnewsnow.com
Congregation Beth Israel taking extra precautions following antisemitic vandalism
CHICO, Calif. - It's been four days since someone vandalized the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico with antisemitic symbols. On Sunday more than 40 people worked together to remove several branches and shrubs that adorned the Congregation Beth Israel for safety and security at the synagogue. "One of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain & snow bring big impacts early this week
You're going to want to bundle up, get your umbrella handy, and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on the roads today. A potent storm system is bringing rain, snow, and the potential for thunderstorms to northern California early this week. Major travel impacts will be possible. We'll clear out late week and have the potential for frost and fog development.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: First Winter Storm Of The Season Arrives Tonight
Today was a day of transition as the first major winter storm of the season begins to move into the region. Some showers are starting to enter the valley by 5pm around Redding. Temperatures are around 60 degrees. The wind will continue to pick up with gusts around 30mph so far around Chico. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley with gusts up to 40 mph possible through midnight. Rain and snow will spread through all of the mountains and the valley by 8pm this evening. If you have any mountain pass travel to do tonight, save it for tomorrow to limit the possibility of an accident. Winter Storm Warnings have gone into effect for all of the surrounding mountains. Most of these warnings will last through Wednesday morning. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s to around 40 in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Burglarized home catches suspect on camera
Tatum Dever woke up to a strange sound in her house, "A light caught my eye and then I look down the hallway and there's this guy wearing a backpack and a flashlight like rummaging around our dining room table" Just minutes later- their neighbor's surveillance camera caught someone running...
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: Orland vs Chico
The Play of the Week for Week 11 features the Orland Trojans and the Chico Panthers. Play A is from Orland where quarterback Grant Foster crisscrosses the field into the endzone for the touchdown score. Play B is from Chico where running back Dion Coleman bursts through the line and...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
'Paradise on Ice' returns to the Ridge next week
PARADISE, Calif. - The opening day for the Paradise Ice Rink is one week away. The rink opens on Nov. 11 and Paradise Ice Rink Manager Lorrennis Leeds said weekend hours have been extended this year for visitors. Monday through Thursday the rink is open from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12p p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
