Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: City of Columbia to host workshop at art center for winter solstice parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting two one-day workshops at the Columbia Arts Center. Pieces from one of the activities will be featured in this year’s winter solstice parade. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
Two teens reported missing from West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia. While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville. Anyone with...
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Celebrate the holiday’s with Broadway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ‘Tis the Season for holiday classics on Broadway and you don’t have to travel far to get in the spirit of Christmas. Broadway in Columbia will have two shows this month that you and your family can check out just in time for the holidays.
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Soda City Jeep Club hosting Toys for Tots drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local jeep club is teaming up with the United States Marines Guard to host a Toys for Tots drive. Toys from the drive will help to bring a smile to a child for Christmas. Gently used toys, brand new toys and even monetary donations can...
WIS-TV
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
WIS-TV
CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly Sycamore Avenue shooting, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia as the victim of a deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis...
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
wjhl.com
Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man
A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina …. A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers. The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun. Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing...
WIS-TV
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
WIS-TV
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band. Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the...
WIS-TV
Colonial Life Arena celebrates 20 years with golden ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Colonial Life Arena is going to be celebrating 20 years on Nov. 22. As a part of the celebration, the arena encourages fans to sign up for the Treasure Hunt Escape Room for a chance to win the golden ticket. This ticket will give fans two...
