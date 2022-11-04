ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months

CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say

ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

