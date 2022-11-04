CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO