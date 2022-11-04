Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend found dead in Douglas Country creek, police say
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The search for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has ended with the man's death. Villa Rica police have been searching for 34-year-old Harold Dakers since Sunday for the murder of 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons in Douglas County. Officials say on Tuesday, a citizen notified investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities giving update on search for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said they are still actively following good leads to as to the whereabouts of "armed and dangerous" suspect Brentson Bernard Thomas. He also announced deputies are searching for Dimarie Ayanna Coulter for potentially helping Thomas elude authorities. Two people also have been arrested on similar charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
fox5atlanta.com
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
fox5atlanta.com
Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Georgia detention officer
Henry County investigators have released Snapchat video of the man accused of shooting a detention officer and killing another man at an apartment complex Friday. Brentson Thomas remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months
CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
fox5atlanta.com
16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
fox5atlanta.com
Family speaks out as search continues for suspect in deadly shooting
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Brentson Bernard Thomas, a man wanted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Brown III. Brown's family says the two were childhood friends and aren't sure why Thomas turned on him.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say
ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
