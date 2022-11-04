Read full article on original website
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
3 players for Detroit Tigers to target this offseason
One could argue that the Detroit Tigers were one of the more disappointing teams in the majors in 2022. They had been one of the more active teams in free agency, bringing in Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez as their headline moves. Between their free agent class and top prospects coming to the majors, 2022 was supposed to be the start of something special. Then injuries and underperformance happened, leading to the Tigers finishing the 2022 season just one game out of the AL Central basement.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
AJ Pollock’s contract decision proves Dodgers’ Craig Kimbrel trade was a waste
On Tuesday night, it was reported at the general managers meetings that Chicago White Sox (and former Los Angeles Dodgers) outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option for the 2023 season, collected his $5 million buyout, and will hit free agency. All that did was put the exclamation...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
