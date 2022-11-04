ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

How to find your polling place in Alabama

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — Alabama voters face big decisions in the upcoming midterm elections. As the November 8 election draws closer, it’s important to know where to go to cast your ballot.

Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election: Alabama

Your polling place is based on where your home is located. To find your polling place, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website and click “My Voting Information.” Once on the page, you will be asked to enter your home address and the website will give you your polling place.

On the “My Voting Page,” you can check your voter registration information too. This will also give you your polling location.

Am I registered to vote in Alabama?

If you have moved since the last elections, it’s important to know that the “Polling Place Search” option and the “Registration Information” option may be different. Entering your address into the “Polling Place Search” option will give you the location where your polling place should be. However, if you have not updated your voter information and use the “Registration Information” option, your old polling place option will be given.

You can update your voter information on the Alabama Secretary of State website.

WKRG News 5

Where to find Alabama and Florida election results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters and we will provide real-time election results in the Nov. 8 midterm elections after the polls close on Tuesday for local and statewide races for both Alabama and Florida. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. CST. Some Florida election […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Steve Marshall on pace to win re-election in Alabama attorney general race

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, with other top Republicans, eased into victory Tuesday night. By 10:30 p.m., with 89% of precincts reporting, Marshall led Democratic challenger Wendell Major 67% to 33%. During the race, Marshall touted his history of challenging the federal government. Marshall led and joined lawsuits against the Biden administration, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

A look at Alabama’s few competitive State House races

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While all 140 seats in Alabama’s State House are on the ballot Tuesday, few races are highly contested. In the House, just 25 out of 105 seats have both a Republican and Democrat running, and in the Senate, eight of 35 races have both major party candidates on the ballot. Of […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mike Ezell wins Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Republican Mike Ezell won the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson. According to his campaign website, Ezell was born and raised in Pascagoula. Prior to his election, he served as the sheriff of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

DeSantis touts Florida’s ‘rewritten’ political map as supporters chant ‘two more years’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday declared that voters had “rewritten the political map” in touting his landslide victory to reelection as supporters chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential ambitions to run for president in 2024.  DeSantis coasted to victory over Democratic nominee, Charlie Crist, flipping Miami-Dade County, which had not […]
FLORIDA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The case for the Alabama Constitution of 2022

A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. Judging exclusively by the shape of its constitution, Alabama is a failed state, some sideways experiment in democracy gone horribly, horribly wrong. The document, ratified in 1901 in a process we now know to be fraudulent, is approaching...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

