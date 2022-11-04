Read full article on original website
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. With 128 of the district's 180 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., Connolly had 66.4% of the vote to 33.6% for Myles. The district covers most of...
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Democrats pick up seat on Manassas City Council
Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but the city’s provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes. Newcomer Democrat...
InFive: Election 2022 edition
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton
Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races
Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts
Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
Region sees better jobs picture
The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
ArtsFairfax honors those who are making a difference
Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
Belmont Bay developer facing legal fight with residents over property access
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area. Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association after the...
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
Metro West developers get authority to move forward with more residential first
Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metrorail station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
InFive: Christmas lights display closing for good, mountain top for sale and another warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive into a Christmas wonderland. But now the Anderson's North Pole Christmas lights show is retiring for good. 4. Public hearing. The Fairfax County Board...
Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar
Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
Man shot during struggle with robber in Woodbridge
A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber. Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was walking in the...
From Veterans Day to the holidays: Hylton’s fall performances will celebrate the seasons
The 2022-23 season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas continues over the next two months with performances to celebrate Veterans Day week and the holiday season. Veterans will be honored in an evening of music presented by the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra on Nov. 12, including songs from the Jazz Age and eras of World War I and World War II.
Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney
Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season. The Panthers have compiled a 16-1-2 record and have won both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) regular season and tournament titles. The boys high-school soccer team and top seed most recently won the tourney crown with a 2-0 record, blanking the No. 2-seed Maret Frogs, 4-0, in the final at Potomac School.
Marshall football team finishes with big win
The Marshall Statesmen (3-7, 3-3) ended their regular season with a home upset win over the Herndon Hornets by a 22-21 score. Herndon entered the Liberty District high-school football contest tied for first place. Marshall ended the season with a two-game winning streak. The Statesmen took the lead against Herndon...
Hylton's tradition-rich football program encountered unfamiliar territory this season
Onlookers asked head coach Nate Murphy the same question week after week: What’s going on with Hylton football?. Sure, the Bulldogs had experienced some down seasons since fielding their first varsity team in 1992. But 3-7 finishes in 2007 and again in 2021 were anomalies for Prince William County’s...
