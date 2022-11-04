The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO