JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO