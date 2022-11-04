Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
wcyb.com
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn't been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary...
wcyb.com
Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
wcyb.com
Follow the latest election results around the region
Voters have cast their ballots across the Tri-Cities region. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Virginia and at 8 p.m. in Tennessee. You can view the list of races we are following below. If you are having trouble viewing the results, click here. Stay with News 5 on air,...
wcyb.com
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee's 1st Congressional District
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tuesday is Election Day, and voters in Tennessee will be asked to make their voices heard for who they would like to see represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat. Incumbent Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is facing opposition from Cameron Parsons. She's...
wcyb.com
Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
wcyb.com
Center for Healthy Aging ribbon cutting held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first Center for Healthy Aging in the region had its ribbon cutting Tuesday in Kingsport. It's designed for people aged 65 and over. Leaders say they saw a need for a center that serves the elderly. The center includes services for behavioral health, cardiology,...
wcyb.com
Cryptocurrency mine settlement to go to commission, future uncertain
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After months of negotiations, Washington County, Tennessee commissioners will soon have the final say on a settlement that would remove a controversial cryptocurrency mine from one neighborhood, but months of protests against the settlement may be causing a change of heart. The settlement would end...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local school receives generous donation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We've never had a donation like that. We've never had somebody reach out and want to give us things like that," said athletic director Chelsea Anderson. We were ecstatic that they have given us these funds. Central Elementary was presented with a $7,000 check...
wcyb.com
Man dead in Johnson City after approaching officer with axe, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say a man is dead after approaching an officer with an axe in Johnson City. According to TBI, just before 7 p.m. officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were met by a man with an axe.
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: A super surprise
A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
wcyb.com
Two Wise Co. medical residency programs and affiliated clinics centralized in one location
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Two Wise County medical residency programs and their affiliated clinics are now centralized in one location. The Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic in Norton moved locations and is joining Ballad Health Medical Associates Community Clinic which is located on15th Street Northwest in Norton.
wcyb.com
Mercer defeats ETSU in SoCon Tournament semifinal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mercer's lone goal by Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute off a free kick proved to be the only scoring Mercer needed as the Bears defeated ETSU 1-0 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. With the loss, the men's soccer team's season comes to...
wcyb.com
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
wcyb.com
Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
wcyb.com
South Carolina man is dead after shooting in Lee County, Virginia, police say
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is dead in Lee County after allegedly being shot in the face, police say. According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area, regarding a possible gun shot, Saturday.
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
wcyb.com
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Washington County, Tennessee, man taken into custody
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was taken into custody Sunday following a fatal shooting that happened on Rauhof Road in Telford, according to authorities. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old David J. Story shot a female inside a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
wcyb.com
New development plans in Gray leaving some residents with concerns
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Development plans in Gray are leaving some residents with concerns. I think it's too much too fast. "I think that it is too much development for the area that we live in," said resident Josie Rivers. "Especially because I think this a jewel of an area - that's why people are moving."
wcyb.com
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the championship banner unfurled and the rings given out, No. 1 South Carolina quickly got started on its goal for another NCAA title season. Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and the Gamecocks with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night.
wcyb.com
Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
