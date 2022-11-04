Read full article on original website
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state's 2020 election results. Her...
Problems with voting machines in Arizona's Maricopa County trigger unfounded fraud claims
PHOENIX - Problems with vote-counting machines at some polling locations in Maricopa County, home to more than 60 percent of Arizona's voters, became grist for prominent right-wing voices who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election to claim without evidence that Tuesday's vote was also fraudulent. At about a quarter...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term Tuesday, campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear. Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term...
GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
Anthony Brown wins historic victory in Maryland attorney general race
Anthony G. Brown, a three-term Democratic congressman and two-term lieutenant governor, will be the next attorney general for Maryland, according to projections by the Associated Press. "This evening I accept the honor and the privilege to be your next attorney general," Brown told a cheering crowd in Baltimore that had...
Voters to decide Nevada version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters on Tuesday will decide to adopt or reject what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment, a sweeping update that would put protections in place for people who have historically been marginalized in the state Constitution. Nevada’s...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
Race for Nevada's US Senate candidates too early to call
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too early to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night. Laxalt and Cortez Masto have been locked in a tight race for weeks, both hitting hard on national...
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively. Gordon ran on his efforts...
Kim wins 3rd term in House; Malinowski, Kean race undecided
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to “heal this country.”. In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district’s boundaries.
