Construction truck spilled cement onto Highway 278 in Bluffton. Where to expect delays

Friday afternoon traffic on U.S. 278 in Bluffton is blocked after a construction truck spilled cement onto the highway, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The hazard occurred at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Whiteoaks Circle , according to the alert. The eastbound left lane is blocked as emergency crews clear the scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Whiteoaks Circle is the road used to enter Rose Hill Plantation .

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.