Bluffton, SC

Construction truck spilled cement onto Highway 278 in Bluffton. Where to expect delays

By Evan McKenna
 4 days ago

Friday afternoon traffic on U.S. 278 in Bluffton is blocked after a construction truck spilled cement onto the highway, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The hazard occurred at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Whiteoaks Circle , according to the alert. The eastbound left lane is blocked as emergency crews clear the scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Whiteoaks Circle is the road used to enter Rose Hill Plantation .

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Traffic on U.S. 278 was blocked Friday afternoon after a concrete mixer spilled wet cement onto the highway. Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

