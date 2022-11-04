Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Mason W. Edinger of Elizabethtown, IL for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too close. Mason posted bond and was released. CRASHES. November 3, 2022. At 8:40 A.M. at 900 W. Edgar an unknown vehicle struck a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia
From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/11 – Darlene Bandy
Darlene Bandy, age 89, of Salem and formerly of Kell passed away at her home Tuesday morning. Arrangements for Mrs. Bandy are pending at the L. R. Osborn and Son Funeral Home in Kell.
wrul.com
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant
On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update One: Centralia Police investigating Sunday night shooting that sends woman to hospital for treatment
Centralia Police say nine shots were fired in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 500 block of South Maple Street Sunday night where a 55-year-old female resident was shot. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says the victim received a gunshot wound to her upper back near her shoulder. She...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
