ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office supports South Texas Special Olympics Team

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped kick off the South Texas Special Olympics Golf Tournament today on Monday, November 7 by participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law enforcement partners showed their support and helped the Olympians light the torch for this awesome event. Next week, our hometown…
cw39.com

Off-duty deputy constable finds missing Fort Bend County teen in Houston

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located. Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law

You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy