H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office supports South Texas Special Olympics Team
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped kick off the South Texas Special Olympics Golf Tournament today on Monday, November 7 by participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law enforcement partners showed their support and helped the Olympians light the torch for this awesome event. Next week, our hometown…
cw39.com
Off-duty deputy constable finds missing Fort Bend County teen in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located. Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
fox26houston.com
Students threaten Clear Creek ISD after district doesn't cancel school for Astros World Series Parade
Houston - Two Clear Creek ISD students are in police custody after making threats against schools in the school system on social media. School officials say the threats were made due to the Clear Creek School District being open during the Astros World Series parade celebration. After an investigation, law...
bayoubeatnews.com
Several Houston area school districts, colleges closed Monday in celebration of Astros World Series win
The World Series is the gift that keeps on giving, at least for the city of Houston! In celebration of the Houston Astros’ World Series win, several Houston area schools and colleges have canceled classes so students and faculty can participate in parades and festivities in the team’s honor.
Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown
Alex Bregman and Geoff Blum both spoke up about the district's decision, but Katy ISD isn't the only one who didn't close. Unfortunately, one district even received threats for staying open.
mocomotive.com
Early voting results show ‘Mama Bear’ candidates lead in Conroe ISD board of trustees elections
Conroe ISD held an election for positions 1, 2 and 3 on its board of trustees on Nov. 8. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Early voting results in Montgomery County show the slate of three candidates who ran as “Mama Bear” candidates taking the lead in races for the Conroe ISD board of trustees.
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The leader of Texas’ most populous county is up for grabs on Election Day as Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo faces Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. The results on Election Day were delayed coming in. Polls were open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Click2Houston.com
Teen critically injured after shot near basketball court at southeast Houston community center, HPD says
HOUSTON – Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a basketball court in the southeast side of town Monday, according to Houston police. HPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot next to the court at the Crestmont Community Center...
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Seeks to Identify Suspects in Dollar General Burglary in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On October 9, 2022, at 1:00 am, the above pictured males entered the Dollar General Store on FM 1485 in New Caney. The suspects stole several thousand dollars from the location and caused approximately $10,000.00 dollars in damage to the building. If anyone has information on…
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
