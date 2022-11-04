Read full article on original website
EU proposes more forgiving debt plans a decade after crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering more lenient economic recovery proposals that veer away from the grinding, top-down austerity rules that hit Greece and several other countries during the debt crises a decade ago and helped push millions into poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The European Commission, the...
German economy to shrink in 2023, government advisers expect
BERLIN (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers forecast Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy will shrink by 0.2% next year. The five-member panel's report came after official figures late last month showed unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks to private spending.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
