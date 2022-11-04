ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

EU proposes more forgiving debt plans a decade after crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering more lenient economic recovery proposals that veer away from the grinding, top-down austerity rules that hit Greece and several other countries during the debt crises a decade ago and helped push millions into poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The European Commission, the...
German economy to shrink in 2023, government advisers expect

BERLIN (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers forecast Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy will shrink by 0.2% next year. The five-member panel's report came after official figures late last month showed unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks to private spending.

