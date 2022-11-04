CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters over the busy opening weekend. Overall, deer hunting success was hit-or-miss. Several contacts were made with deer hunters using bait. Other violations included feed during the feed ban, erecting a permanent blind on state forest, fail to register deer, transport loaded rifles, no blaze orange, allow juvenile to violate game laws, fail to validate deer tag, hunt deer without license, and trespass.

