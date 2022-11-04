Read full article on original website
How Does Montana’s Marriage Rate Compare to Other States?
Montana is famous as a place where people fly fish, snowboard and hunt, but it's underrated as a place for romance. The scenery is the perfect backdrop for every step in a relationship, splashing and flirting in the beautiful rivers during the summer, in the winter snuggling to stay warm. Maybe that's why Montana has the second-highest marriage rate in the country, according to the latest data from the CDC. The data is from 2019 and 2020, no other years have been released.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Electric Vehicles Can Handle Montana Better Than You Think
A friend of mine recently bought an electric vehicle. He is from Montana but currently lives in Seattle. I had a ton of questions but the first one I asked was, "How does it handle in the snow?" His reply was, "Awesome!" Since he doesn't live in Montana anymore, I was a bit skeptical knowing that when it snows just a little bit in Seattle the entire city shuts down. But he is a Montana boy, so he knows snow. As we continued to talk he told me about his trips going skiing in Whistler, BC and that his car is fantastic in the snow, better than a 4-wheel drive truck that he used to own.
Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste
As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
My Unspoken Montana Hunting Rules You Need To Know and Pass On
Hunting in Montana is not only a right but a privilege. At least that's what I was taught from a young age. It's one you definitely shouldn't disrespect or take for granted. Here are some unspoken rules I want to share. Respect Landowners: If you are lucky enough to hunt...
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Montana Election Day Forecast, Cold, Snow, Oh Yeah- Elections
Cold and snow. Much of Montana had already seen it before election day. Now parts of Central and Eastern Montana are finally waking up to it as well. So what else might be in your election day forecast?. If you want an election forecast here in Montana, two of THE...
Why I Don’t Regret Moving To Montana
Even as we continue to cover the migrations from the west coasters to the Treasure State, it's hard to argue against the assets Montana has to offer residents, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got your "Montana Card." What does Montana have that other states don't? Well, I'm happy you asked.
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors
From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
The Soldiers of Montana’s 163rd Coming Home Thursday
The men and women of the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion and 631st Chemical Company are finally coming home. Big homecoming ceremonies are planned for Thursday in Bozeman and Missoula, along with smaller contingents at airports across the state. The 163rd is a storied Montana National Guard...
MT: Rosendale Secures the East, Zinke Widens Lead in the West
The November 2022 midterm elections mark the first time since the early 1990's that Montana will once again have two members of the US House of Representatives. Current Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) delivered a decisive victory in the heavily Republican Eastern Congressional district. Meanwhile, former Montana Congressman and former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has widened his early morning lead after late-flowing election numbers stalled reporting on Tuesday night.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian
Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
Montana’s Reaction to Twitter Layoffs, Hint: Keystone Pipeline
Shortly after the news got reported live on the radio that laid off Twitter employees would be filing suit against the company, we had a listener in Shelby, Montana message us immediately with the most spot-on analysis of the week. Fox News reported that some former Twitter employees were filing...
Thanksgiving Numbers; Turkey, Inflation, Treadmills and Politics
Montanans, as well as millions of other Americans, will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24, but behind all the turkey, cranberries, and stuffing, there are a vast number of statistics swirling around the holiday. The financial website WalletHub and analyst Jill Gonzalez shared some fascinating numbers about what...
Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders
Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
