Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
Balla Italian Soul arrives at Sahara Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Once you've worked up an appetite after voting, you'll need to find a good place to eat, like Balla Italian Soul. Joining us now with more is partner Richard Camarota.
The Killers to ring in 2023 in Las Vegas for exclusive New Year's Eve performance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hometown favorites, The Killers, are saying goodbye to 2022 here at home with their fans. On Monday, the band announced their new year's eve show, which will take place Saturday, December 31, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The New Year's Eve...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
Nu-metal music festival 'Sick New World' announced for Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new music festival featuring some of the biggest names in nu-metal is coming to Las Vegas. Festival organizer C3 Presents announced "Sick New World," which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The announced headliners are System of...
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
New video surfaced of Alvin Kamara punching man in Las Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video has surfaced showing the fight involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Darnell Greene. Greene has filed a $10 million lawsuit. He claims Kamara shoved him into a wall and punched him several times at a Las Vegas hotel in February. The...
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
Genius School US takes students to next level
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' comes to Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is your favorite holiday movie, you might want to check out Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila. The local bar in Chinatown will transform into a themed experience called "Nightmare before Xmas" from Nov. 16 through Dec. 27.
Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
New, all bacon restaurant, Bacon Nation, to host hiring event for downtown location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a job and love being around bacon, you might want to listen up. Bacon Nation, located inside The D Las Vegas, will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 10. The downtown restaurant is currently seeking experienced service employees for their...
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
Are you ready to ski? Mammoth Mountain is open for the season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to get a big jump on skiing or snowboarding, Mammoth Mountain has decided to open early. That's because a recent storm gave them a foot of fresh snow. Mammoth Mountain has four lifts and five runs in operation, with more on the...
