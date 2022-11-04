ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Elections Division open Saturday for voting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owbFA_0iyw7Ecr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division will be open Saturday for voting.

The office at 1115 Truxtun Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an elections division release.

Read more about all the 2022 election candidates

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

To find a polling site location, check the back of the sample ballot booklet or go to KernVote.com and click on Poll Place Lookup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Voters turn out on a rainy Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rainy and gloomy sky hovered over Kern County on this election day. Off and on showers pelted the concrete as voters turned up to polling locations across the county. “I encourage everyone to come out to vote. Don’t let the rain or anything hold you back from making your voice […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kevin McCarthy wins reelection for 20th Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been elected to California’s new 20th Congressional District, defeating challenger Marisa Wood, according to the Associated Press. McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was leading the vote count as of 10:41 p.m. Tuesday. First elected to Congress in 2006, McCarthy has held the seat for California’s 23rd Congressional district. He was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Where to drop off mail-in ballots in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 General Election Day is upon us and many may be wondering where they can drop off their main-in ballots if they don’t want to put them in the mail. According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list ballot drop-off locations around Kern County: Bakersfield Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Live Blog: 2022 Midterm Election updates

For more results, go to the 17 News election results page. 7:51 a.m.: 17 News’ political reporter, Maddie Gannon, breaks down McCarthy’s quest to control the House and other local races you saw on your ballot. 10:54 p.m.: 17 News’ Robert Price provides an update from a Republican election party. 10:46 p.m.: In the race […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Partisanship, politics dominate school board elections

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime school board trustees agree: this election cycle has been unlike any other. “I can definitely say that this one is potentially much more contentious,” Bakersfield City School District trustee Pam Baugher said. Locally and across the nation, school boards have become the front lines for battles over hot-button social issues. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Veteran Day Parade, sponsored by the American Legion, Post 26 of Bakersfield returns Nov 11. at 10 a.m. in downtown Bakersfield. The parade will follow the same route as in previous years. The parade will begin outside the KGET 17 studios on 21st and L Street, heading west on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Rain showers expected Tuesday in Kern County

Today we saw light and consistent rain showers across Kern County. It was more of a prelude of what’s to come on Tuesday, when we expect the heaviest day of rain and snow. The big storm we’ve been talking about since last week is finally moving into Kern County through Wednesday bringing rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Are you concerned about Russian interference in U.S. elections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s Chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and said he would continue to do so. It’s the first time Prigozhin has confirmed the accusations he has been rejecting for years. Prigozhin, a dozen other […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy