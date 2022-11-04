ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
KHOU

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day

HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Ft. Bend Co officials allege polling place issues, racist attacks

The Defender was contacted recently about allegations regarding voting irregularities in Fort Bend County. The Defender spoke with Ft. Bend County Judge KP George and Chief Deputy for Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable’s Office Roderick Garner about those allegations and additional disturbing election-related reports. DEFENDER: Can you share...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

