UPDATE: Provisional ballots cast after 7 p.m. set aside, will not be counted pending review
HOUSTON – The Supreme Court of Texas halted an earlier order extending voting hours at all Harris County polling locations after delays and temporary closures due to machine malfunctions. A Harris County District judge heard arguments after a temporary restraining order (TRO) was filed after numerous of problems were...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The leader of Texas’ most populous county is up for grabs on Election Day as Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo faces Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. The results on Election Day were delayed coming in. Polls were open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Texas Supreme Court ruling opens possibility that late Harris County ballots won’t be counted
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday set the stage for a legal fight over whether to count ballots Harris County voters cast during an extended hour of voting ordered by a lower court.
Texas 2022 elections: Who won, who lost and what races are undecided
The race for Harris County judge remained undecided Wednesday with Linda Hidalgo carrying narrow lead.
A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day
HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
Election Day: First set of Harris County election results will drop at 8 p.m.
HARRIS COUNTY – The first Harris County election results are expected to be released at 8:00 p.m. The results will be from 29% of registered voters who cast a ballot in person or by mail. When the polls close, now an hour later at 8 p.m., following a ruling...
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
Houston bakery's cookie poll makes dramatic shift this election
Even the Three Brothers owner finds the results quite strange.
Ft. Bend Co officials allege polling place issues, racist attacks
The Defender was contacted recently about allegations regarding voting irregularities in Fort Bend County. The Defender spoke with Ft. Bend County Judge KP George and Chief Deputy for Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable’s Office Roderick Garner about those allegations and additional disturbing election-related reports. DEFENDER: Can you share...
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
